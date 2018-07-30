Jackson reiterates: Taylor, not Mayfield, will be Browns' starter

Head coach Hue Jackson has been adamant all offseason that Tyrod Taylor will be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback, and he reiterated that statement Monday despite steady progress from No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

Asked if he's tempted at all to go with the rookie, who drew high praise from Jackson on Sunday, Jackson told reporters, "No, I don't have temptation that way."

"Baker Mayfield's doing great, Tyrod Taylor's doing great," Jackson continued. "This thing's going to play out just like I told you it would. I'm not changing. I'm not going to change.

"...Tyrod Taylor is our quarterback, Baker Mayfield is competing and getting better each and every day, still learning in the National Football League. He has done a really nice job of learning our system and improving every day, but Tyrod Taylor has, too."

The comments came a day after Jackson said the top pick from April's draft "has been everything I thought a quarterback should be for our organization thus far." The coach again spoke highly of Mayfield on Monday, but made it clear the team intends to bring him along slowly.

"It's like all the young guys -- he'll hit a wall at some point and then we'll bring him through it," Jackson said. "He's done some nice things, but Tyrod Taylor's done some really nice things."

Mayfield and Taylor each met the media Monday, and the rookie acknowledged Jackson's comments but added he has plenty of work left to do.

"That's exciting to hear, but that does not mean I'm satisfied," Mayfield said of Jackson's words. "I always say I set my own expectations, set my own standard. I have to live up to that. I'm not done working."

Both Mayfield and Taylor -- who says the QB group has maintained "open communication" with each other -- were hesitant to offer many details about the RV that the team's quarterbacks have been using as a home base during camp. Mayfield, who ordered the RV at the behest of veteran Drew Stanton, hasn't even allowed camera crews from HBO's Hard Knocks inside.

"It's just some place that you can go, you can get out of these four walls that start to close in on you after a period of time," Stanton told reporters. "There's no secret meetings or anything going on."

--Field Level Media