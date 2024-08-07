Jackson Kahn, Landscapes Unlimited near completion of North Ranch CC renovation in California

North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California, is renovated by Landscapes Unlimited and the firm of Jackson Kahn. (Courtesy of Landscapes Unlimited)

Landscapes Unlimited and Jackson Kahn Design are nearing completion of an extensive renovation to 18 holes at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California. The work to the private club’s Valley and Oaks nines – 18 of the club’s 27 holes – is slated to be done in late September.

The project coincides with the 50-year anniversary of the Valley and Oaks nines designed by Ted Robinson Sr., who along with son Ted Robinson Jr. brought the third nine, the Lakes, to life in 1989.

Work on the Valley and Oaks includes:

Tee-to-green layout changes with fair challenges for all levels of play

New greens ranging from 3,400 to 11,000-plus square feet

Sand-soil mixtures optimizing moisture characteristics and drainage

State-of-the-art irrigation system conversion

Installation of a bunker-lining system to eliminate washouts, soil contamination and plugged golf balls

Tees, fairways and roughs planted with Tif-Tuf Bermuda grass

“The transformation is unparalleled,” Larry Barefield, senior project manager of Landscapes Unlimited, said in a media release announcing the planned completion of the project an hour’s drive north of Los Angeles.

Check out a selection of photos from the project below:

