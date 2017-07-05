Jackson hits a summer league game-winner for Pistons

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- A game-ending basket, with more than 9 minutes left on the clock.

Only in Summer League.

Pierre Jackson scored 48 seconds into the second overtime, and the Detroit Pistons topped the Miami Heat 73-71 in the final of three games Tuesday at the Orlando Pro Summer League.

The teams played a scoreless first 2-minute overtime, and the second OT was next-point-wins. Miami had two shots at the win, with Okaro White missing jumpers both times, and then Jackson got into the lane and ended it for Detroit.

Miami was up by three with 1.1 seconds left, but fouled Pistons rookie Luke Kennard as he tried a 3-pointer - and he hit all three free throws to tie the game.

Oklahoma City, Charlotte, Indiana and Dallas were also in action in Orlando on Tuesday. Out in Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz Summer League took the July 4 holiday off.

A look at the day in summer league:

---

INJURY WATCH

The injuries are piling up in Orlando, and will affect Las Vegas as well.

Orlando will be without Jonathan Isaac for the remainder of its summer slate this week because of a strained left hip. The good news for the Magic there is that an MRI showed that it's only a strain for the No. 6 pick in this year's draft, and that there are no other structural problems.

Indiana's Rakeem Christmas (left ankle sprain) and Jordan Loyd (left hand) were both sidelined for the second half of the Pacers' game Tuesday.

And Minnesota rookie Justin Patton will not play in the summer league that starts this weekend out in Las Vegas after breaking his foot in a workout. Patton, the No. 16 pick in this year's draft, had surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal and is out indefinitely.

---

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

Some noteworthy stat showings from Tuesday:

- Oklahoma City's Marcus Paige had six assists and only one turnover in the Thunder's 95-81 loss to Charlotte.

- That Hornets-Thunder game had some serious shifts in momentum; Oklahoma City led by 10 at one point, and also trailed by as many as 20.

- All 10 Indiana players who got minutes had at least one turnover. The Pacers had 24 giveaways in all, and Dallas turned them into 40 points to help fuel its 94-79 win.

- Whatever Christian Wood was doing for the Mavericks worked wonders. He played 15 minutes, scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and was a plus-14.

- Miami had 20 first-half points against Detroit, then scored 30 in the third quarter alone and 21 in the fourth quarter, but remained winless (0-4).

---

BAM DAY OFF

Miami rookie forward Bam Adebayo, the No. 14 pick in this year's draft, didn't play Tuesday. (It was a pre-scheduled day off.) Adebayo was coming off a 29-point, 11-rebound showing on Monday against Indiana.

---

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

There's five games on Wednesday's slate.

In Orlando, it's Dallas-Oklahoma City at 1 p.m., Charlotte-Detroit at 3 p.m. and Orlando-New York at 5 p.m. Then in Salt Lake City, Boston meets San Antonio at 7 p.m. Eastern, followed by the nightcap with Utah facing Philadelphia.

Both the Orlando and Utah leagues end Thursday; Orlando crowns a champion, Utah does not.