Jackson hits late jumper, Clippers beat Magic 106-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Jackson — who had nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter — hit a 20-footer following a timeout after Orlando tied it at 104 on Cole Anthony’s 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds left.

The Clippers held on for their third straight victory when Terrence Ross missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Luke Kennard had a season-high 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Los Angeles. Terance Mann added 16 points.

The Clippers were missing Paul George for the second straight game due to a right elbow contusion.

Anthony led the Magic with 23 points, including five 3-pointers and Ross came off the bench to add 22 points. Orlando has dropped four straight and 14 of its last 16.

JAZZ 123, WIZARDS 98

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Utah routed Washington for their seventh straight victory.

Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 21 points for Washington. The Wizards lost for the fourth time in five games and for the ninth time in 14.

The Associated Press