Jackson hits 4 3s, scores 21 as Omaha beats S. Dakota 75-68

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Zach Jackson and Mitch Hahn combined to score 29 of their 36 points in the second half and Omaha beat South Dakota 75-68 on Sunday night to snap a three-game skid against the Coyotes.

Jackson had 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Hahn finished with 15 points. JT Gibson also scored 15 points, on 7-of-9 shooting, and Matt Pile added 12 points for Omaha (11-5, 5-1 Summit League). The Mavericks have won four in a row and eight of their last nine.

KJ Robinson and Hahn hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-3 run that made it 40-35 when Gibson made a jumper with 16:14 left and Omaha never again trailed. Stanley Umude and Cody Kelley sandwiched 3s around a layup by Hahn before Umude hit 1 of 2 free throws to trim South Dakota's deficit to 68-66 with 1:04 to play but Hahn answered with a 3-pointer. Jackson and Hahn each hit two foul shots in the final 29 seconds to seal it.

Umude had 20 points and Triston Simpson scored 17 for South Dakota (8-11, 2-4).