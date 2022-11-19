Jackson-Davis scores 30, No. 12 Indiana beats Xavier 81-79

  • Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks in front of Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    1/8

    Indiana Xavier Basketball

    Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks in front of Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) lines up a 3-pointer during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    2/8

    Indiana Xavier Basketball

    Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) lines up a 3-pointer during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts as the buzzer sounds on Indiana's 81-79 victory against Xavier during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    3/8

    Indiana Xavier Basketball

    Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts as the buzzer sounds on Indiana's 81-79 victory against Xavier during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) attempts a shot as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    4/8

    Indiana Xavier Basketball

    Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) attempts a shot as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Race Thompson (25) gesture to the student section after their victory over Xavier in an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    5/8

    Indiana Xavier Basketball

    Indiana forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Race Thompson (25) gesture to the student section after their victory over Xavier in an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dribbles as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    6/8

    Indiana Xavier Basketball

    Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dribbles as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after being assessed a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    7/8

    Indiana Xavier Basketball

    Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after being assessed a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Xavier head coach Sean Miller, right, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    8/8

    Indiana Xavier Basketball

    Xavier head coach Sean Miller, right, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks in front of Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) lines up a 3-pointer during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts as the buzzer sounds on Indiana's 81-79 victory against Xavier during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) attempts a shot as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Indiana forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Race Thompson (25) gesture to the student section after their victory over Xavier in an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dribbles as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after being assessed a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Xavier head coach Sean Miller, right, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
JEFF WALLNER
·2 min read

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, Xavier Johnson had 23, and No. 12 Indiana endured a late rally to beat Xavier 81-79 on Friday night.

The Hoosiers (3-0) led 78-70 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rallied within a point in the final minute. Adam Kunkel missed a potential go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left.

The Musketeers (3-1) got a boost from the return of Colby Jones, who missed one game and was limited in practice this week with a right ankle injury. He was cleared to play before warmups and had 13 points and six assists.

Zach Freemantle and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece to lead Xavier. Jack Nunge added 14 points and Kunkel had 13.

Playing their first road game of the season, the Hoosiers started 0-for-5 from 3-point range before making two straight. The Musketeers made four of their first seven shots from deep.

The inside duo of Nunge and Freemantle combined for 17 points and ten rebounds in the first half as the Musketeers led by as many as nine points before taking a 40-38 lead into halftime.

Foul trouble became an issue for Xavier in the second half.

Boum picked up his fourth foul with 17:18 remaining and was rotated in and out with freshman Desmond Claude. Jones and Freemantle each had four fouls by the five-minute mark.

Malik Renau had 12 points off the bench for Indiana.

The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 9-1. The teams hadn’t played since the 2007-08 season.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Any road win is big for the Hoosiers. IU went 3-8 on the road last season and is 15-40 in away games over the past five seasons.

Xavier: The Musketeers still have work to do on defense. After allowing 70 points per game last season, they gave up 44 first-half points in an exhibition against Division II Kentucky Wesleyan. Xavier allowed 38 points in the first half on Friday.

UP NEXT

Indiana hosts Miami (Ohio) on Sunday in the Hoosier Classic.

Xavier plays Florida on Thursday in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Anunoby "wrung out" after games due to his high energy on both ends of the floor

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby admits he's "wrung out" after Toronto Raptors games this season. It's easy to see why. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the Raptors' most consistent two-way players, and one of the league's finest defenders. He scored 32 points and hauled down 10 rebounds in Toronto's 112-104 win over Miami on Wednesday, and was doling out brilliant passes as naturally as he was throwing down dunks or scoring three-pointers. "I've never just thought of myself as a defensive-only p

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle's Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta''s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Juancho Hernangomez on role with Raptors, FIFA World Cup

    Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez discusses his role on offence, comfort within Toronto's defence and ranks the teams he's rooting for in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo to become first woman to win Canada's 'Outstanding Broadcaster'

    Andi Petrillo went from volunteering at her local television station at 19-years old to being honoured as Canada's best broadcaster 23 years later. At the 25th Sports Media Canada awards ceremony, a familiar face will be gracing the stage. CBC's Andi Petrillo is being presented with the award given to the most 'outstanding broadcaster' in the country. The accolade recognizes Petrillo for her work on CBC Sports and OneSoccer in 2022. With this victory Petrillo became the first woman to win the "O

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Ana Vitoria scores late goal to lift Brazil over Canada 2-1 in international friendly

    SAO PAULO — Canada's national women's soccer team lost in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, but manager Bev Priestman saw a lot of positives in her team's performance. Ana Vitoria scored in stoppage time to lift Brazil to a 2-1 win in the international friendly, snapping Canada's five-game win streak and ending its 2022 campaign on a sour note. The goal came on a scramble in front of the net after a Brazilian corner kick in the 90th minute. Although Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan stopped an