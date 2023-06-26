Jackson County Prosecutor to speak on former KCPD officer’s appeal in Lamb shooting

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker called a press conference Monday to address a legal filing of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey in the appellate case of Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City detective convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black man.

Bailey faced a Monday deadline to file a brief making legal arguments to uphold DeValkenaere’s convictions of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the killing of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

In November 2021, DeValkenaere was found guilty during a bench trial in Jackson County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to spend six years in prison.

Baker has questioned Bailey’s delays in filing a brief on the case as DeValkenaere has remained free on bond during the appeal process. She also sent a letter to Gov. Mike Parson cautioning the governor against taking an executive clemency action as his office has received requests from DeValkenaere’s family and others to toss out the convictions.

