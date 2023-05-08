Jackson Consulting Group To Launch New Leadership Development Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Consulting firm Jackson Consulting Group LLC is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its innovative new leadership development program, E3: Elevate-Excel-Empower. The program will be released soon, on the heels of Jackson Consulting being recognized by Business Leaders Review as one of the Top 5 Empowering Consultants of 2023.

E3 will be based upon the personal journey of company founder and principal Tinna Jackson, who was also recently recognized as one of CXO Outlook's Most Inspiring Business Women of the Year for 2023. Jackson and her team are crafting E3 on the principles of personal and career elevation; excelling in growth and advancement; and empowering others through learned experiences. Through E3, the company will provide strategies and tools to empower others to achieve their full potential and become the best version of themselves.

The pending launch of E3: Elevate, Excel, and Empower will be an important step for Jackson Consulting because it will allow them to expand their services and reach a wider audience. By creating a leadership development program, the company will take their client services to the next level, providing not only a wide variety of consulting services from its seasoned team, but also a new educational resource.

Additionally, the launch of E3 will help Jackson Consulting grow and scale by creating a new revenue stream. As more people enroll in the upcoming program, the company will have a new source of income that can help to fund other initiatives, take on new projects and clients, hire more staff, and invest in new technologies and resources that can further enhance their services.

Moreover, the E3 program will continue to establish Jackson Consulting as a thought leader in the industry. By sharing the lessons and strategies that Tinna Jackson has learned throughout her life and career in Washington, DC the company can position themselves as experts in emotional intelligence and leadership development. This can lead to more speaking engagements, media coverage, and other opportunities that can help to raise the company's profile and attract new clients.

Founder & Principal, Tinna Jackson

Finally, Jackson's team believes that the launch of E3 will help Jackson Consulting deepen their relationships with existing clients. By providing leadership education, the company can help their clients further develop their own skills and capabilities, leading to more successful outcomes and stronger partnerships. This continues to build trust and loyalty among clients, leading to repeat business and referrals, which are critical for long-term growth and success in the consulting industry.

"I have a passion for helping others do well and become the best version of themselves," says Jackson. "Launching this leadership initiative will be an excellent chance for us to provide educational resources to our clients to help them reach their goals and create successful outcomes. As coaches and consultants, we put a strong focus on unpacking and getting to the root cause of issues, and helping clients develop creative solutions - and that's what we aim to teach participants in this program."

Jackson Consulting Group is focused on human capital management and leadership development, and their recent awards are based on their impactful approach to coaching and consulting, their commitment to empowering clients to achieve their goals, and their collaborative and innovative thinking.

Tinna Jackson is a leading expert in emotional intelligence and a successful entrepreneur, consultant, and speaker, with over 20 years of experience helping individuals and organizations thrive with her expertise, supportive systems and processes. She helps clients develop their emotional intelligence skills to create positive work environments and achieve great success.

About Jackson Consulting Group

Jackson Consulting Group is a human capital management consulting firm that specializes in developing successful teams for organizations. Services include talent acquisition and retention, performance management, succession planning, employee engagement, and change management. The company also provides team development and group coaching services, including strategic planning sessions, management retreats, morale assessments, and targeted training and development, as well as executive coaching services to help leaders achieve their full potential through personalized coaching plans focused on self-awareness, motivation, and transformational leadership.

