Jackson Co. judge rules Kansas City violated state law with plan to reallocate KCPD funds

A Jackson County judge ruled on Tuesday that the Kansas City City Council overstepped and violated state law with its plan to reallocate millions in funding for the city police department.

The police board filed a lawsuit in May in Jackson County Circuit Court after the city council approved a measure cutting the police budget back to 20% of the city’s general fund, the minimum required by state law.

The lawsuit was in response to the City Council’s approval of two ordinances orchestrated by Mayor Quinton Lucas that sought to reduce the Kansas City Police Department’s budget by $42.3 million. It placed that money, about 18% of KCPD’s $239 million budget, in a separate fund and its use would be the matter for City Manager Brian Platt and police commissioners to negotiate.

Under the measure the city would reallocate the money to a newly formed “Community Services and Prevention Fund.”

In July, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a brief opposing the council’s measure, which would have effectively given the city more control over the police department’s budget.

Schmitt wrote on Twitter after the ruling on Tuesday: “Recently we filed a brief in support of the KC Board of Police Commissioners to stop an outrageous attempt by the KC mayor to defund the police. A judge just ruled in our favor Big win for the the men & women of law enforcement & the people of KC. #BackTheBlue”

Running out of money





During a previous hearing in the case, Kristine Reiter, KCPD’s budget manager, said if the ordinances went into effect as approved by the city council and KCPD continued to spend funds, the board would run out of money by December.

The police department, she said, would be forced to lay off 1,000 sworn officers and staff to ensure there was enough money until the end of the year. It would force reductions in patrol divisions located in the city’s urban core, she said.

Lucas disputed the department’s claims, saying they are “totally incorrect.” He said the city recently sought to increase police funding to pay for an academy class and raises for officers.

Tara Kelly, an attorney for the city, said the city council acted within the bounds of its constitutional and statutory authority in withdrawing a portion of the money it allocates annually to the police department.

Just recently, the police board purchased body cameras for officers and paid for a new academy class.

Police board lawyer Patrick McInerney has previously said that the city’s police spending could be changed during budget discussions in March, but not later. “When that board approves that budget, the door slams and nobody else can reach in, grab money, adjust money, or do whatever they want,” he said during the court hearing.

Any spending above the state-required 20% threshold is fully “discretionary” for the city council, lawyers said during the hearing.

Council members who supported the budget measure said the city has no say in how tax dollars are spent.

Critics of the plan, including four members of the Kansas City City Council who represent Northland districts, have tried to portray the measure as “defunding the police” despite the ordinances calling for Platt to negotiate with KCPD and no other city department.

Local civil rights leaders tried to intervene in the lawsuit.

Urban League of Greater Kansas City president Gwen Grant alleged in a court filing that the current policing structure is a “Taxation Without Representation” scheme that violates a citizens’ initiative that limits state revenues and local taxes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.