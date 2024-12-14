Jackson and Cincinnati host Xavier

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-2) at Xavier Musketeers (4-5, 0-1 Big East)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits Xavier after Reagan Jackson scored 29 points in Cincinnati's 95-52 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Musketeers are 4-2 in home games. Xavier is ninth in the Big East with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Loren Christie averaging 5.1.

The Bearcats are 1-0 in road games. Cincinnati is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Xavier scores 58.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 54.5 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christie is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Musketeers.

Jillian Hayes is averaging 19.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bearcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press