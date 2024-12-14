Jackson and Cincinnati host Xavier
Cincinnati Bearcats (6-2) at Xavier Musketeers (4-5, 0-1 Big East)
Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits Xavier after Reagan Jackson scored 29 points in Cincinnati's 95-52 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
The Musketeers are 4-2 in home games. Xavier is ninth in the Big East with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Loren Christie averaging 5.1.
The Bearcats are 1-0 in road games. Cincinnati is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
Xavier scores 58.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 54.5 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Xavier allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christie is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Musketeers.
Jillian Hayes is averaging 19.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bearcats.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press