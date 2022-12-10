Jackson has 20 points, Grizzlies beat Pistons 114-103

·2 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 19 points, Marvin Bagley III scored 14 points, and Kevin Knox II and Isaiah Stewart finished with 13 points each.

Memphis pulled away in the third quarter as Morant scored early and the Grizzlies shooting was above 57% in the game. They stretched the lead to 21 and carried a 98-78 advantage into the fourth.

Bagley and Knox came off the Detroit bench to give the Pistons a burst in the second quarter. That kept the game close until the Grizzlies pulled away to a double-digit lead late in the first half before carrying a 61-53 lead into the break.

TIP-INS:

Pistons: The game was rookie Jaden Ivey’s first appearance in Memphis, where his mother — Niele Ivey — served as an assistant coach before leading the Notre Dame program. … C Jalen Duren, the rookie who played one season at the University of Memphis, got his first professional start. He finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. … Bogdanovic connected on a 3-pointer in the third quarter to give him 1,300 3-pointers in his career. … F Isaiah Livers missed his fourth game with a right shoulder sprain.

Grizzlies: Tied the series at 27 wins each. … Memphis, which entered the game last in the league shooting 70% from the free throw line, made 17 of 32. … …C Steven Adams went down under the Detroit basket in the fourth quarter with a leg injury and did not return.

UP NEXT:

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Grizzlies: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

—-

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Clay Bailey, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable against the Bengals (8-4), who have lost five straight to the Browns (5-7). Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Cooper's injury, only saying it happened near the end

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Siakam, VanVleet have 25 points apiece in ugly 126-113 win over short-handed Lakers

    TORONTO — It was anything but pretty. But Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was pleased with the professionalism of his team in dispatching a Lakers squad missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Raptors jumped on Los Angeles from the opening tip and never trailed in a 126-113 rout on Wednesday. "We did what we were supposed to do," VanVleet said. "There were a couple games this year where guys have been out and we just didn't jump right away.

  • Joy Drop: Brittney Griner's release a highlight of great week for women in sports

    Friends, it has been a while! What wonderful developments in the world to reignite our Joy Drop. In a piece about joy for Chatelaine magazine, I wrote "hope is a cousin of joy." And hope, prayer and incredible public and possibly private support secured Brittney Griner's homecoming. Griner was imprisoned in Russia after a vape cartridge was found in her luggage. She was accused of drug possession and smuggling. For 294 days, the WNBA community has been rallying for her freedom. Her release was s

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • McDavid, Cozens, Robertson named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Buffalo Sabres centre Dylan Cozens and Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. McDavid led the league with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in four multi-point performances to lead the Oilers to a 3-1-0 week. The two-time reigning NHL scoring champion finished the week with two goals and two assists in a 5-3 win over Montreal on Saturday. It was McDavid's NHL-best fifth four-point game of the

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Why Matt Murray's heroic shutout of the Stars should go down as an all-timer

    The eye-test told us Matt Murray was out of his mind versus the Stars on Tuesday, but a couple key goaltending metrics show just how incredible he was.

  • Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts' $280 million, 11-year contact with the San Diego Padres was finalized Friday after the All-Star slugger passed his physical. The Padres planned to introduce the shortstop at an afternoon news conference at Petco Park. “His consistency and top-level production places him among the best players in our game," general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "Xander’s makeup and championship pedigree are a strong fit for our team as we look to achieve our goal of b

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific

  • Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall suspended for one game

    NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was suspended for a game without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi. The incident took place early in the third period Thursday night in Toronto’s 5-0 home victory. Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near cenrer ice. The suspension will cost Engvall $12,162. The 6-foot-5 Swede has four goals and three assists in

  • Hield, Haliburton lead Pacers past Wizards, 121-111

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night. Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14. Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting. He had 20 points in the first half, hitting nine shots without a miss. Kyle Kuzma added 27 points, and Jordan Goodwin had 19. The Wizards have lost five games in a row

  • Redblacks sign kicker Lewis Ward, fullback Marco Dubois to contracts

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed kicker Lewis Ward to a two-year contract and fullback Marco Dubois to a one-year deal on Friday. The 30-year-old Ward has been with the Redblacks since signing with the CFL team before the 2018 season after going undrafted. He was named the league's outstanding rookie in 2018, setting a CFL single-season record with a 98.1 made field goal percentage. He set a professional football record with 69 consecutive field goals made in regular-season action, starting