Will Jacks: I found out about my England central contract snub on social media

Will Jacks has been told he will open in all three ODIs for England's new model side against West Indies - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Will Jacks has revealed that he found out he had not received a central contract from England via social media.

The 25-year old will open the batting for England in their opening one-day international against West Indies in Antigua on Sunday and has already played international cricket in all three formats. But Jacks was not among the 26 England players to be handed central contracts in October.

“I just ended up seeing it on Twitter like everyone else did and that was obviously disappointing,” Jacks said. “I was hoping to get one. I felt like I’d been around the squad. Maybe it came one or two tours early and maybe if I’d played a little bit more maybe I would have had one.

“It was a bit of a difficult one. I didn’t really find out at all. I knew everyone was hearing and I was waiting to hope that I would find out and then I didn’t.”

Jacks subsequently had a chat with Rob Key, England’s managing director, about why he was not offered a contract.

“It was nothing really negative about me that they said – it is always about why other people have one above me which is understandable. There’s obviously loads of guys who are in the World Cup who deserve to have one and I understand that. And there’s obviously a limited number you can give out. Obviously the bowlers are prioritised because of injury.”

Jacks has already signed up for stints in the SA20 and Indian Premier League early next year, and admitted that he is keeping his options open if selected for the Test tour of India. He suggested that not being awarded a contract is an indication that he would be unlikely to be picked, despite performing well in two Tests as an off spinning all-rounder in Pakistan last year.

“Instead of me thinking that I was going to be picked I’m now thinking OK, I think if they wanted to pick me then realistically, I would have been given a contract. So the fact that they haven’t given me one probably says something.

“I’m not being told by a contract or anything to say that I’ve got to be in this place at this time. I can plan my winter how I want, I can play in tournaments how I want. And if I end up getting selected, we will see what happens there.”

After narrowly missing out on selection both for last year’s T20 World Cup victory and the torrid ODI World Cup campaign, Jacks is targeting a berth in the T20 World Cup next June, which is being held in the United States and West Indies.

“Making the World Cup squad is a massive goal of mine. And playing T20 cricket in South Africa against some of the best players will be vital for that.”

Jacks has been promised a run opening in all three ODIs against West Indies. “That is huge for everyone who plays – to play your natural way,” he said. “If you bring in a fear of failure or worry about if you are going to play or not obviously that hinders your performance and you won’t be able to go out there and play with 100 per cent confidence.”

Such backing echoes the support given to Jason Roy and Alex Hales when they were encouraged to play adventurously after the 2015 World Cup. But batting conditions are likely to be difficult in Antigua, with morning new ball movement expected before the pitch takes appreciable turn later, which should mean Jacks’s off-breaks are deployed too.

“I’m always ready to bowl,” said Jacks. “I feel like I can bowl at any stage of the game which I’ve done in T20 cricket.”