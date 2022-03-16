Jackpot Digital Signs New Jurisdiction Silver Wolf Casino in Montana

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX.V:JJ)(TSX.V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX.V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with Silver Wolf Casino, located in Wolf Point, Montana to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG"). The licensing agreement is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We are delighted to introduce the Jackpot Blitz™ ETG poker experience to the guests of Silver Wolf Casino as we expand our footprint and grow the Company's territory in the regulated land-based casino market. Our relationships with casinos throughout the United States are expanding nicely, and the growing adoption of Jackpot Blitz™ ETG reinforces the operational and competitive advantages enjoyed by our casino partners."

Silver Wolf Casino's General Manager, Gary Clark, comments, "Silver Wolf Casino is excited to begin working with Jackpot Digital, providing our customers with a fun and exciting way to play poker."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

