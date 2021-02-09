Jackie Weaver Immortalised In New Song By Andrew Lloyd Webber
The “Jackie Weaver saga” has had the whole nation gripped for the past few days, after footage of a chaotic Handforth Parish Council meeting ended up going viral over the weekend.
Jackie Weaver was, of course, the star of the whole thing – mainly for keeping her cool in the face of adversity and her nonchalant attitude when it came to booting people out of the meeting in question.
In the days since, she’s made appearances on The Last Leg and Good Morning Britain, and even achieved her goal of meeting Anton Du Beke (virtually, at least) during an interview on Steph’s Packed Lunch.
We have to say, though, she now has a brand new accolade to her name, following in the footsteps of Eva Peron, T.S. Eliot and yes, even Jesus, by inspiring a song by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
In a video shared on social media, the musical theatre legend revealed he’d immortalised Jackie forever by writing a new song in Jackie’s honour.
With Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano in the clip, West End legend Carrie Hope Fletcher is heard singing: “When you’re stuck in a tunnel and you can’t find your way out, thank God there’s a Jackie Weaver about. Jackie is our saviour, she’ll know what to do, in the nick of time she’ll rescue you.”
The song also features the rather bold lyric: “Jackie Weaver, Britain’s answer to the American dream.”
"A song for Jackie Weaver, we all love you!" - ALW
Music and lyrics by Academy Award winning Andrew Lloyd Webber & Don Black. Performed by @CarrieHFletcher. pic.twitter.com/XUckn0MjAy
— Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) February 8, 2021
During the pandemic, Andrew Lloyd Webber has not shied away from jumping on social media trends, most notably when he paid an unforgettable homage to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP.
We’re sorry for mentioning it again.
Get up to speed on the whole Jackie Weaver drama here.
READ MORE:
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom Of The WAPera Is The Mash-Up We Didn’t Know We Needed
Jackie Weaver Made A Hilarious Appearance On The Last Leg And Everyone Couldn't Get Enough Of It
Jackie Weaver Takes On Piers Morgan During Good Morning Britain Appearance
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.