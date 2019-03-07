Jackie Stewart's first British Grand Prix win and title celebrated

Stewart achievements celebrated at Goodwood

Treble Formula 1 champion Sir Jackie Stewart's 80th birthday and the 50th anniversary of his first British Grand Prix victory will be celebrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

To mark the two special anniversaries, a number of his most famous cars will run on the Goodwood Hill on July 4-7, including the first car he ever raced in 1961, a Marcos Xylon Special, and the BRM P261 he raced to his first Grand Prix victory at Monza in 1965.

Stewart plans to drive as many of the cars as possible, less than a month after reaching his 80th birthday.

Stewart, born on June 11, 1939, took three World Championships, in 1969, 1971 and 1973 and retired from racing at the end of the '73 season, having scored 27 wins from 99 Grand Prix starts.

He won the 1969 British Grand Prix at Silverstone driving a Matra MS80 for Ken Tyrrell's team.

"The Festival of Speed is one of the great events in our country," said Sir Jackie.

"This year, I am very proud that The Duke of Richmond has chosen to celebrate the 50th anniversary of my first British Grand Prix win at Silverstone in 1969 and, in the same year, my winning the World Championship for the first time."

"This June also, almost unbelievably, celebrates my 80th birthday.

"Goodwood has assembled a number of special cars from my career, and I hope to drive as many as I can over the weekend.

"These include the first car I ever raced, and the BRM in which I won my first Grand Prix. It's a very special celebration which I thank His Grace for."

Alongside Stewart's on-track success, he worked tirelessly to promote improved safety in motorsport following an accident at Spa-Francorchamps in 1966.

Stewart's work helped make safety measures such as pit crash barriers, seatbelts and full-face crash helmets mandatory.

