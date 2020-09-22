Jackie Stallone’s Death Reported Using A Photo Of Someone Who Isn’t Jackie Stallone

The sad news of Jackie Stallone’s death was everywhere on Tuesday morning – and so was a picture of someone who isn’t Jackie Stallone.

The Celebrity Big Brother star and mother of Hollywood actor Sylvester, died in her sleep on Monday at the age of 98.

But unfortunately, many online news outlets, including The Sun, Mirror, The Star, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, all used a stock image of someone that isn’t actually Jackie.

