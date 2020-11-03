Jackie Soffer sells Indian Creek Village house to brother Jeff Soffer for $17M

Developer Jackie Soffer bought her five-bedroom house on Indian Creek 13 years ago. She recently sold it — but it’s staying in the family.

Soffer, CEO and chairperson of Turnberry Associates, sold the two-story waterfront house at 26 Indian Creek Island Road on the exclusive island for $17 million to her neighbor / brother, CEO and chair of Fontainebleau Development Jeffrey Soffer, according to the South Florida Business Journal. The sale has not yet been recorded in Miami-Dade Property Records online database.

Her house sits on a 80,000-square-foot lot.

By Indian Creek standards, Jackie’s 7,500-square-foot, five-bedroom house is a modest cottage. Jeffrey’s 29,000-square-foot mansion next door features nine bedrooms, 12 baths and four half-baths, plus pool, hot tub and bath. Fellow islanders include auto magnate Norman Braman, whose 14,000-square-foot home has eight bedrooms; and investment icons Carl Icahn (14,000 square feet, seven bedrooms) and Edward Lampert (17,000 square feet, seven bedrooms).

Jackie bought the 2-story five-bedroom, five bathroom house in 2007 for $11.5 million. She lives with husband Craig Robins, developer of the Miami Design District, in Miami Beach’s Sunset Islands.

The house sold for 68.23% higher than the most recent comparable sale in Indian Creek Village. Iona College basketball coach Rick Pitino, who was fired for a “pay-for-play scandal” from his former Louisville team, sold his 12,567-square-foot house in Indian Creek Village in April for $17.0275 million, or $1,354.94 per square foot.

The pandemic has slammed South Florida’s retail and hospitality concerns, including Turnberry Associates and the Fontainebleau Development. Both firms, originally managed by Jackie and Jeff together, seem to be on an upswing.

After closing its Aventura Mall for two months in March, Turnberry Associates in July opened five new restaurants. Fontainebleau Development is finalizing expansion plans for its namesake hotel in Miami Beach and recently returned to regular financial standing on its $978 million loan after seeking special servicing in April.



















