Jackie Robinson's daughter objects to Trump using image of her father in campaign ad

A campaign ad released by Donald Trump on Tuesday features an image of Jackie Robinson, and his daughter Sharon is not happy about it.

The ad, titled “Say What You Will About America,” features numerous black and white images of America from the first half of the 1900s. There are photos of suffragettes, farmers, construction workers, as well as photos of Jim Thorpe, the first Native American to win an Olympic medal, Martin Luther King, and Robinson, who broke the color barrier and became the first Black man to play in Major League Baseball.

The image of Robinson caught the attention of Sharon Robinson, his daughter. She tweeted on Thursday that she did not support Trump using an image of her father, because she feels the Trump campaign embodies everything Robinson fought against.

Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump — Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) October 8, 2020

Sharon, an author and educator who sits on the board of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, wants the campaign to remove the image of her father from the ad. However, she may not have any legal recourse to force them to do it. Unless she owns the image and the campaign used it without her permission, the most she may be able to do is publicly call for them to remove it. Since the Trump campaign would have to voluntarily remove the image of Robinson from the ad, it’s probably not going anywhere.

Jackie Robinson's daughter wants the Trump campaign to remove an image of her father from a recent ad. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

