Jackie Robinson Day 2023: MLB players, teams and legends pay tribute to Jackie Robinson's legacy
Since 2004, MLB has celebrated the life and legacy of Brooklyn Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson every season. On April 15, every player wears No. 42 as a tribute to Robinson's contributions to baseball.
This year was no different, as players and teams found unique ways to honor Robinson.
New York Mets star Francisco Lindor wore custom cleats to pay tribute to Robinson.
Jackie Robinson Day cleats for @Lindor12BC Always fun collaborating with @NB_Baseball Appreciate y’all! pic.twitter.com/4mX1rud0p9
— Mike Jordan (@mikejordan_art) April 15, 2023
The Texas Rangers enlisted Kristoddie Woods, also known as Dallas poet Black Ceasar, to write a poem about Robinson.
Dear 42,@BlackCeasarPoet x #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/IOgVJtF1zz
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 15, 2023
Both the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals asked players to speak about the impact Robinson had on their professional careers.
Today and everyday we celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson!@OfficialBuck103 describes what Jackie means to him and how he carries on #42's legacy!@NikeDiamond pic.twitter.com/ipsgXveuth
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 15, 2023
Jordan Walker, Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks discuss what wearing 42 means to them. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/sz2Sbt2GC3
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 15, 2023
The Pittsburgh Pirates spoke to youth players in the MLB's RBI baseball program about Robinson's legacy.
"Jackie Robinson is so important to me because his courage and bravery show me that anything is possible."
We are forever grateful.#Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/70Q4Euv9zP
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 15, 2023
MLB sent out multiple tributes to Robinson, including clips of his playing career.
Jackie Robinson opened the door for everyone. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/buO6s7Ia7y
— MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2023
Jackie Robinson's legacy isn't just about change in the past, it's about change in the future as our game continues to evolve.
Watch the full Jackie Robinson Day discussion on "New Wave": https://t.co/mJvvQysV70 pic.twitter.com/xJM9EpZqf8
— MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2023
These Jackie Robinson Day cleats are 🔥. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/OB9Diic4ar
— MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2023
Other teams, including the Dodgers, sent out graphics celebrating Robinson.
For 42.
Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of a legend that means so much to our game. Thank you for paving the way, Jackie. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/kq6OnEUR1a
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2023
76 years ago today, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with his historic MLB debut. His contributions extend beyond the game of baseball and continue to pave the way for so many. We are proud to celebrate the pioneer at Yankee Stadium today.#JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/txNb3wqM9O
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 15, 2023
Today we join all of @MLB in honoring Jackie Robinson, and celebrating the immeasurable impact his life, legacy and values have made on our sport and in our communities. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/mvOu3520d5
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 15, 2023