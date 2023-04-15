Jackie Robinson Day 2023: MLB players, teams and legends pay tribute to Jackie Robinson's legacy

MLB players celebrated the legacy of Jackie Robinson on Saturday. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Since 2004, MLB has celebrated the life and legacy of Brooklyn Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson every season. On April 15, every player wears No. 42 as a tribute to Robinson's contributions to baseball.

This year was no different, as players and teams found unique ways to honor Robinson.

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor wore custom cleats to pay tribute to Robinson.

Jackie Robinson Day cleats for @Lindor12BC Always fun collaborating with @NB_Baseball Appreciate y’all! pic.twitter.com/4mX1rud0p9 — Mike Jordan (@mikejordan_art) April 15, 2023

The Texas Rangers enlisted Kristoddie Woods, also known as Dallas poet Black Ceasar, to write a poem about Robinson.

Both the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals asked players to speak about the impact Robinson had on their professional careers.

Today and everyday we celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson!@OfficialBuck103 describes what Jackie means to him and how he carries on #42's legacy!@NikeDiamond pic.twitter.com/ipsgXveuth — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 15, 2023

The Pittsburgh Pirates spoke to youth players in the MLB's RBI baseball program about Robinson's legacy.

"Jackie Robinson is so important to me because his courage and bravery show me that anything is possible."



We are forever grateful.#Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/70Q4Euv9zP — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 15, 2023

MLB sent out multiple tributes to Robinson, including clips of his playing career.

Jackie Robinson's legacy isn't just about change in the past, it's about change in the future as our game continues to evolve.



Watch the full Jackie Robinson Day discussion on "New Wave": https://t.co/mJvvQysV70 pic.twitter.com/xJM9EpZqf8 — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2023

Other teams, including the Dodgers, sent out graphics celebrating Robinson.

For 42.



Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of a legend that means so much to our game. Thank you for paving the way, Jackie. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/kq6OnEUR1a — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2023

76 years ago today, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with his historic MLB debut. His contributions extend beyond the game of baseball and continue to pave the way for so many. We are proud to celebrate the pioneer at Yankee Stadium today.#JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/txNb3wqM9O — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 15, 2023