Jackie Chan Urges Fans to Wear Face Masks: 'Protecting Yourself Is Protecting Your Family'

Jackie Chan is sending an important message to his fans around the world regarding the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, the action star, 65, shared a video of himself speaking to his fans on Twitter about how they could better protect themselves and others amid the pandemic.

“I know it’s a very difficult time for everyone right now. We all face the same problem: the coronavirus,” Chan said. “It’s very important to stay at home with your family and follow the rules of your government.”

Chan also urged people to cover themselves up when out in public.

“If you have to go out, please remember to wear your face mask and wash your hands frequently,” the actor said. “Protecting yourself is protecting your family. Stay safe, stay strong. I too believe we have a brighter future ahead. Thank you.”

Chan’s messages come on the same day that federal health experts at the Centers for Disease Control recommended Americans wear basic “non-medical, cloth” masks on a voluntary basis.

U.S. health officials are asking that Americans wear masks made of cloth you can find around your home and that the new recommendation does not replace the government’s ongoing request that people follow social distancing rules, avoid public gatherings and stay six feet apart from others.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams reminded Americans that “it’s very important that you wash your hands” before putting on a face mask and recommended that if you do wear a face mask that you don’t use an N95 medical grade mask, which the government is still working to preserve for health care workers.

Several A-list stars have already been photographed wearing masks and gloves while running essential errands such as Sean Penn and Julia Roberts.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been at least 272,502 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with more than 7,046 deaths from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.

Worldwide, there are now at least 1,039,166 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 55,092 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.