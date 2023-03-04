Jackie Bradley Jr. hopes to reclaim major-league spot with Kansas City Royals

At 32, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has accomplished many MLB feats, including winning a World Series, securing an ALCS MVP award and making an All-Star Game appearance. Yet now the 10-year veteran finds himself battling for a big league roster spot.

Bradley signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Kansas City Royals, allowing him to compete for an MLB-level job. The previous two seasons have been a roller coaster for Bradley, who signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. Bradley struggled with the Brewers, prompting the club to trade him to Boston, where he played from 2013 to 2020.

During his second stint in Boston, Bradley found success in the field but hit .203 in 91 games before his release in August. Bradley stayed in the American League East, signing a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Make the team first,” Bradley said Friday about his goals for the spring. “Kind of want to start with the basics and get back to playing some good baseball.”

Struggles from the plate have been a common problem for Bradley of late, but his glove helped make up for poor at-bats. Known for robbing home runs and diving catches, clubs could always rely on the former Gold Glove winner to make a play when they needed it.

He was all smiles in the clubhouse Friday morning, talking to his new teammates and settling in to a new clubhouse. The 5-foot-10 center fielder was also seen sporting his new Royals uniform after a fitting by the equipment staff.

“Keeping things simple, focusing on things that I can control, and ultimately competing,” Bradley said. “You’ve got to get the job done.”

The Royals have five outfielders on the roster, which could be enough room for Bradley to reclaim a major league job. However, the outfield does consist of multiple young prospects, which could hinder his chances of finding a permanent spot.

Last season, outfielder Drew Waters made his MLB debut, playing in the outfield. Kyle Isbel also played in the outfield in his second year, hitting .211 and driving in 28 runs.

“It’s an exciting bunch,” Bradley said. “A lot of energy, from what I heard. I think it’s good — youth is a powerful thing. I’m excited to be here, to be able to help, be some whatever veteran presence. I’m not that old, but battle-tested.”

Although Bradley is on his fourth team in three seasons, the seasoned veteran has developed relationships across the league, which many believe can help him adjust to the Royals. Bradley and catcher Salvador Perez were named to the 2016 All-Star Game together, allowing them to strengthen their relationship.

Perez said Bradley is a nice addition to the team because he is a “good guy” to know and have as a teammate. Bradley also knows left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor, who played in Boston with Bradley from 2019-20.

“Just be him. He doesn’t have to prove nothing,” Perez said about Bradley’s situation.

Although Bradley and Perez have a history, Perez believes it’s important for Bradley to get to know his other teammates.

“We’re going to leave tomorrow to play in the WBC,” Perez said. “He’s going to have more time to be here and talk to the other players.”

Spring training is a good place to not only get to know other big leaguers, but also players who are working through the minor-league ranks. First baseman Nick Pratto — who spent time with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers before making his debut for the Royals in July — said veterans are asking him how the pitch clock works since he saw it in 2022.

“I don’t know. I haven’t had to adjust to (the pitch clock) yet,” Bradley said. “It’s just my first experience with it. It’s not something that I have done before. I don’t think the clock would have really affected me personally anyway.”

The pitch clock was implemented to speed up the game, which it has accomplished so far. The average length of spring training games is down 24 minutes compared to contests in 2022, MLB’s Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Morgan Sword said at a news conference Friday morning.

Many major-leaguers are getting a first taste of the pitch clock in this year’s spring training.

“Taking less time in between swings in the cage,” Pratto said. “Definitely trying to go into each round that I have with a thought, and then not think about it until I get out, which is probably helping me anyway. As far as ground balls and stuff, maybe not taking the time to like get set and wander around for a little bit between reps. Just little things like that to kind of trick yourself into saying, ‘This is this is the pace it’s gonna be.’”

While Bradley adjusts to batting while on the clock, he will also be responsible for learning the new rules against the shift, which puts an imaginary line behind second base, forcing fielders to stay in certain spots. Unlike the pitch clock, the shift rules weren’t implemented in Triple-A, creating a new scenario for most players to learn about.

“It’s one of those things where I’m sure teams will find a way,” Bradley said. “I don’t know what the actual shift rules are. My goal was to look at where their position is, just to hopefully hit it where they’re not. Sometimes you can’t control that. I know that for a fact.”