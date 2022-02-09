Jackdaw Capital Announces a Strategic Partnership With China Merchants Securities to Launch the $1 Billion Caduceus Venture Funds

Jackdaw Capital
·3 min read

Jackdaw Capital Logo

Jackdaw Capital Logo
Jackdaw Capital Logo
Jackdaw Capital Logo

LONDON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackdaw Capital, an award-winning asset management company based in London, UK, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with China Merchants Securities UK Limited (CMS) for the launch of the Caduceus Venture Funds.

The first fund launch comes after the closing of the Jackdaw Fintech Fund in July 2021, which invested in the equity and tokens of fintech, blockchain, and edtech startups sourced from around the globe.

Nicolas Rabener, CEO of Jackdaw Capital, commented: "We're delighted that some of these recent investments like the digital asset custody provider Qredo have already generated attractive returns, which allows us an early return of invested capital plus profits to our investors.

Our investors have encouraged us to take a larger step into the future and provide them with a fund dedicated to the blockchain space, which we are fulfilling with the Caduceus Venture Fund."

The new fund is focused on investing in developers and entrepreneurs creating applications on the Caduceus blockchain protocol, which is currently in its public testing phase and offers the fastest transaction speed of all public chains. It is ideal for building businesses for the digital life and what ultimately might become the metaverse.

"Although the blockchain space has gathered significant interest in the last 12 months, there are no applications that have achieved widespread adoption. The Caduceus blockchain protocol is unique as it is extremely fast, has low transaction costs, is highly modular, and is easy to adopt, which empowers developers to build Web 3.0 applications with similar potential to those on the internet and mobile phone.

We are delighted that CMS and Jackdaw Capital share our vision of Caduceus becoming the protocol layer for the metaverse world," commented Bobby Chow, a co-founder of Caduceus.

The investment team at Jackdaw Capital believes that the evolution of the metaverse represents a multi-billion investment opportunity and is one of those rare moments in time that offers a rich set of investment opportunities.

Joe Batchelor, Digital Assets & eRMB specialist at CMS commented, "We remain very excited about the opportunities arising for clients in both central bank digital currencies as well as non-central bank-sponsored digital assets and continue to lead the bridge to the very best innovation between Asia and Europe."

The close of the first Caduceus Venture Fund is scheduled for the end of March 2022 and Jackdaw Capital has already gathered significant commitments from investors ahead of the official launch.

About Jackdaw Capital

Jackdaw Capital is an award-winning asset management company based in London that is authorized and regulated by the FCA. The firm offers venture capital funds, wealth management, and family office services to professional investors from the UK and internationally. Further information can be found at www.jackdawcapital.com. Inquiries should be sent to info@jackdawcapital.com.

Important Disclosure and Disclaimer Information

Jackdaw Capital offers its services to professional clients only. Any investment comes with risks and the value of an investment can decrease as well as increase.

Related Images






Image 1: Jackdaw Capital Logo


Jackdaw Capital Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Morris will face Australian team he coached to Olympic qualification after all

    BEIJING — The teacher will in fact square off against his students in mixed doubles curling on Sunday evening at the Ice Cube. Canada's John Morris, who has coached the Australian duo of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, was scheduled to face them in round-robin play at the Beijing Games with partner Rachel Homan. The matchup appeared to be off after the Australian Olympic Committee announced that Gill and Hewitt would be pulling out of the competition after Gill returned a series of positive COVID-19

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu