'Jackass' Steve-O duct tapes self to Hollywood billboard in diaper, is removed by fire department

"Jackass" star Steve-O duct taped himself to a Hollywood billboard in a diaper Thursday.

The publicity stunt to promote a new project required 21 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department and police to be called out to bring the performer down safely.

Steve-O, real name Stephen Glover, 46, posted selfies of himself attached to the towering Hollywood billboard, his torso and thighs covered in black duct tape, on his Instagram account Thursday. With his hands free, he also live-streamed video of himself.

"I’m attached to a billboard right now," he wrote on Instagram. "And want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I’m happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on."

Los Angeles police and 21 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene to remove the performer, according to an alert from the LAFD.

The performer was wearing little more than a diaper, it was revealed as the duct tape was removed.

After Steve-O was helped onto the fully extended ladder of a fire department truck and brought down with firefighter assistance, the LAFD sent an alert stating, "the adult male experiencing an apparent behavioral emergency is no longer on the billboard, and did not require hospital transport by ambulance."

LAPD spokesman Officer Mike Chan told USA TODAY that because Steve-O had rented the billboard, he would not be cited for trespassing or any other infraction.

"I'm not sure I'm committing any crimes," Steve-O said on an Instagram Stories video while still on the board as police looked on. "I paid for the billboard, man."

The publicity-garnering move is familiar for Steve-O, who was arrested in Hollywood for climbing a crane to inflate a killer whale balloon that protested SeaWorld in Aug. 2015. Dozens of police and fire rescue people were called to a construction site where he had climbed a crane at least 100 feet high.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail for that stunt and ordered to temporarily stay out of Hollywood after pleading no contest to two misdemeanors.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steve-O duct tapes self to Hollywood billboard; LAFD removal required