Jackass Forever Takes Top Spot At Box Office With $23.5 Million Debut

Jackass Forever, the latest installment of the movie and TV franchise, earned $23.5 million U.S. at the North American box office over the weekend, knocking Spider-Man: No Way Home from the top spot for the first time since it debuted in mid-December.

Moonfall, a science fiction film also debuted this weekend. It generated $10 million U.S., missing forecasts of $11 million U.S. Spider-Man came in third place with $9.6 million U.S. in North American ticket receipts.

Jackass Forever appeals to the demographic that’s most willing to go to the cinemas during the pandemic — young men. The stunt-filled movie stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O. About 85% of critics recommended the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Moonfall features Halle Berry as a NASA executive who thinks she knows how to save the world from a collision course with the moon. The two films may inject some energy into theatres after a sluggish start to the year.

No new movies were released in the final week of January. Total ticket sales for the U.S. and Canadian market were $387.1 million U.S. in January, far below the $916.5 million U.S. of January 2020. Spider-Man accounted for more than 40% of last month’s box office receipts.