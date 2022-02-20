Jack Wilshere signs for Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening as ex-Arsenal midfielder finally finds new club

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Jack Wilshere has signed for Danish Superliga side Aarhus Gymnastikforening.

The former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder has agreed a sixth-month contract with AGF, with the option of a further year, as be bids to resurrect his career.

Wilshere, 30, has been without a club for eight months since leaving Bournemouth last summer.

He has been training with Arsenal in recent months but Mikel Arteta ruled out a move to sign him.

AGF currently sit seventh in the Danish top-flight.

Wilshere said: “Since I started training with Arsenal, I have never hidden the fact that it was to be ready for 2022 and for a new club.

“Now the right club is here, and it will be an exciting new challenge for me. I am in a place in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period and that opportunity has AGF offered me.

“For that I am very grateful, and I will do everything I can to live up to the expectations.

“I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team. I’m physically in really good shape and I feel fit, so now for me it’s about getting into the squad and see if I can earn some playing time for the club and contribute to get some wins.”

Local media in Denmark reported on Sunday that Wilshere had agreed a deal until the end of the season, with the option of a further year.

Story continues

And AGF then posted a teaser on their social media account.

The Danish club posted a video of a home shirt with the No10 on the back hanging from a cannon, with the caption: “In coming...”.

AGF then announced the deal with a video on social media. In it, their director Stig Inge Bjornebye is seen googling Wilshere’s famous goal against Norwich 2013, before Wilshere appears says “signing”.

Wilshere, who will wear the No10 shirt, will train with the AGF squad for the first time on Monday as they prepare for an away game against Vejle Boldklub on Friday.