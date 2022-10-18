Jack Willis offers RFU chance to test whether central contracts can work

Robert Kitson
·5 min read

Viewed through the narrow prism of current events, one name leaps off England’s squad list for the autumn series. A penny for poor Jack Willis’s thoughts as he seeks to balance playing at the highest level with being made redundant at Wasps. Suddenly, he is also that rarest of unicorns: an English international primarily employed by his national union, not his club.

Forget about central contracts being a future possibility because in effect they are already here. If the Rugby Football Union really wanted to be bold it would jump in and offer Willis – and possibly one or two of his Wasps clubmates – a retainer until next year’s World Cup. Followed by other players once the eight-year professional game agreement expires in 2024.

Let’s pause for a moment and contemplate the potential ripple effect.

Related: Wasps players made redundant after club enters administration

Having dawdled and missed its chance when the game turned professional in the 1990s, the RFU would be back in control. The national head coach, as in Ireland, would have a far greater say regarding his players’ workload. The whole complexion of squad announcements would also change. There would still be scope for rising newcomers such as, in this instance, the excellent Harlequins wing Cadan Murley, but the majority of players would be on annual or multi-year deals with the union.

Progress? If you are a cash-strapped club forced to pay top dollar for internationals who are seldom available, it is a double-edged sword. Your wage bill goes down but you also lose your prime marketing asset for even bigger chunks of the season. A more sustainable but less star-studded Premiership? It could yet unfold that way.

When it was put to Eddie Jones that the job of England head coach might just be about to become simpler, there was absolutely no air-punching. There was a very simple reason for that: if anyone is going to benefit from a changing contractual landscape it will be his successors.

“It’s got nothing to do with me, mate,” he said, aware of the comments on the subject by his chief executive, Bill Sweeney, on Sunday. “In the next 12 months, as Bill suggested, there may be changes and I look forward to seeing them from afar.”

The talented Willis, though, could theoretically be a guinea pig, assuming another club do not snap him up before the RFU gets its wallet out.

When fit, there is no question the flanker ranks as one of England’s top 30-odd players; as a specialist in breakdown impacts it would also make sense for him, as will now be the case, to be as fresh as possible for major tournaments.

Eddie Jones at Twickenham on Monday.
Eddie Jones at Twickenham on Monday. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

“He’s not training with his club, obviously, so we’ve got some of our staff working with him to make sure he’s in the best physical condition,” Jones said.

Sure, but what about the mental stress? Like every other Wasps employee – and seriously good people such as their enlightened director of rugby, Lee Blackett, deserve particular sympathy – Willis would not be human if he did not feel completely gutted right now. Jones, though, has made clear that, from the management’s perspective, moping is not an option.

“Jack’s got to get on with it. Everyone feels for Wasps – I feel for their players, their staff and their fans – but good players make the most of it. He’s got a history of resilience and he’s a good, tough kid. There’s an opportunity for him to be in his absolutely best physical condition.”

The wider implications for English rugby of the Premiership’s continuing meltdown, even so, cannot, be totally overlooked. First Worcester, now Wasps. A bumpy domestic backdrop and a wage freeze might also tempt more players to move abroad, putting pressure on the RFU’s policy that only Premiership-based players are eligible for England. If Maro Itoje, say, can earn twice as much at Racing 92 as at home, the RFU might have to start looking at post-World Cup overseas “sabbaticals”, like the one New Zealand have just granted Ardie Savea.

In the shorter-term, though, Jones is putting on a brave face. The majority of competitions, in his experience, endure growing pains at some stage. “These cycles happen all the time in sport, so I wouldn’t get too depressed or upset about it.”

Maybe, but for Wasps’ England hopefuls such as Joe Launchbury, Paolo Odogwu, Gabriel Oghre or (the currently injured) Alfie Barbeary, that will be no real consolation.

Surely, too, the off-field upheaval will not enhance his squad’s collective mood, with many of their best mates suddenly unemployed? “I’m not sure how much that reverberates through the players’ heads,” Jones said. “All the best players are pretty single-minded. I’m sure at times they have conversations over double espressos but, generally speaking, I think their focus will be on what they can do.”

Henry Slade, Joe Marchant and Elliot Daly – to name but three omitted centres – will certainly be feeling seriously focused. England still have Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi, backed up by Guy Porter and young Will Joseph, but Tuilagi and Slade feels like a potent combination when they are fully fit and firing.

The head coach did have some consoling words for Slade after his summer shoulder operation – “He’s a good player, Henry, and there’s no doubt he’ll be back in the squad … we just want to see him have some consistent form for his club” – but, ultimately, Jones sees squad sessions as a more reliable proving ground than club games. “You can never use the club game as a barometer of what the Test game’s going to be like. That’s fool’s gold, because it’s different.”

Which, from an RFU perspective, brings us right back to where we started. Central contracts, anyone?

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • "We're all competitive as hell': Ron Harper Jr.

    Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. shares what it's like to come from strong basketball pedigree, reveals who his funniest Toronto teammate is and reflects on his first meeting with Masai Ujiri.&nbsp;

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.