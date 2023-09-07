Jack Whitehall praises ‘amazing’ girlfriend Roxy Horner as he shares first photos of his newborn daughter

Jack Whitehall has praised his girlfriend Roxy Horner after welcoming their first child (Instagram/Jack Whitehall)

Jack Whitehall praised his “amazing” girlfriend Roxy Horner as he shared the first photos of their newborn daughter.

The model, 32, gave birth at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s in London and was seen leaving the private hospital with Whitehall, 35, on Tuesday.

The Lindo Wing has seen a host of royal births including Kate Middleton, who welcomed her three children there, as well as other famous faces such Binky Felstead and Amal Clooney.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the comedian described the experience of becoming a dad for the first time as both “utterly overwhelming” and “joyous” in ways he “couldn’t have imagined”.

Whitehall posted several photos to mark the milestone moment, one of which showed him cradling their daughter while another was a family selfie from the hospital room.

Writing alongside the adorable snaps, the Fresh Meat actor penned: “Well, this just happened! Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined.

“In awe of my partner Roxy Horner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever. So excited to have started a family of my own.

“Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100 per cent going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid.

“I also wore skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full-blown dad now.

“Name-wise... after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it,” he joked, referencing his beloved football team Arsenal and their player Declan Rice, who scored the winner against Manchester United on Sunday.

Horner and Whitehall first announced the news that they were expecting in May via social media.

Bad Education star Whitehall shared a black and white picture of him and Horner beaming as he held up an ultrasound image.

He jokingly captioned the post: “Should probably finally learn to drive now,” followed by the hashtags “adulting” and “dadlevel”.

Horner, meanwhile, wrote: “The best news to share…”