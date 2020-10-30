Jack Whitehall Reveals He Found Out He Is Related To David Dickinson At A Funeral

Just when we’d gotten over the sheer randomness of Pete and Sophie from Gogglebox being related to Paul Chuckle, another unexpected celebrity family connection has left us shook.

Jack Whitehall has revealed he is related to everyone’s favourite TV antiques expert David Dickinson.

The comedian opened up about his connection to David during an upcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Jack explains how David married into his family when he wed wife Lorné Lesley in 1968, who is Jack’s second cousin.

What’s more, Jack only made the discovery while attending a funeral a few years back.

″[David is] married to one of my second cousins,” Jack tells Jonathan.

“I saw him at a funeral, over the other side of the grave.”

After the revelation made headlines, Jack tweeted out a news article about it, writing: “And you thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder...”

And you thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder... pic.twitter.com/BMvdsKGROa — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) October 30, 2020

Of course, it is not the most shocking celebrity family revelation ever – that title still very much belongs to Danny Dyer, who found out he is a descendant of royalty, during an appearance on Who Do You Think You Are?.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.30pm on ITV.

