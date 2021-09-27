Jack White Plays Blazing Live Sets to Celebrate Third Man Records’ London Opening

Jack White made sure the opening of his Third Man Records Store in London over the weekend was a memorable event, playing a special set for an invite-only audience in the store’s Blue Basement performance space before moving outside and rocking neighbors with a short set on artist Damien Hirst’s nearby balcony. White — now sporting blue-dyed hair — drummer Daru Jones and bassist Dominic John Davis reeled off songs like “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground,” “Lazaretto” and of course “Seven Nation Army.” See highlights in the video below.

More from Variety

Located on Marshall Street in the heart of London’s historic Soho district, the store completes a trio of Third Man physical spaces that includes buildings in Nashville, TN and Detroit. The new location features a two-level retail space, an intimate live music venue named “The Blue Basement” and a European headquarters for the label.

The store, now officially open to the public, was designed by White, who recently launched Jack White Art & Design via a comprehensive multimedia website, alongside the Third Man group of artists. The store was conceptualized and created throughout 2020 and 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to previously-announced titles from the likes of Paul Weller, David Ruffin, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Cornershop, Gina Birch of The Raincoats and the lost Manchester group The Magic Roundabout, Third Man has added a limited edition, screen printed jacket version of The White Stripes Peel Sessions on double vinyl in celebration of the opening.

White’s dedication to strong visual presentation is legendary and as evidenced in the photos below, the store features many White and White Stripes-themed elements, including an old-time phone booth with the words “Hello operator” and a sign saying “Dog and Biscuit.”

Story continues

<img class="wp-image-1235075472 size-large" src="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0526.jpg?w=1024" alt=". - Credit: Courtesy Third Man" width="1024" height="576" srcset="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0526.jpg 6240w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0526.jpg?resize=150,84 150w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0526.jpg?resize=300,169 300w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0526.jpg?resize=125,70 125w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0526.jpg?resize=681,383 681w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0526.jpg?resize=450,253 450w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0526.jpg?resize=250,140 250w" sizes="(min-width: 87.5rem) 1000px, (min-width: 78.75rem) 681px, (min-width: 48rem) 450px, (max-width: 48rem) 250px" />Courtesy Third Man

<img class="wp-image-1235075474 size-large" src="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0623.jpg?w=576" alt=". - Credit: Courtesy Third Man" width="576" height="1024" srcset="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0623.jpg 3512w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0623.jpg?resize=84,150 84w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0623.jpg?resize=169,300 169w" sizes="(min-width: 87.5rem) 1000px, (min-width: 78.75rem) 681px, (min-width: 48rem) 450px, (max-width: 48rem) 250px" />Courtesy Third Man

<img class="wp-image-1235075477 size-large" src="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0648.jpg?w=1024" alt=". - Credit: Courtesy Third Man" width="1024" height="576" srcset="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0648.jpg 6240w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0648.jpg?resize=150,84 150w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0648.jpg?resize=300,169 300w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0648.jpg?resize=125,70 125w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0648.jpg?resize=681,383 681w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0648.jpg?resize=450,253 450w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF0648.jpg?resize=250,140 250w" sizes="(min-width: 87.5rem) 1000px, (min-width: 78.75rem) 681px, (min-width: 48rem) 450px, (max-width: 48rem) 250px" />Courtesy Third Man

<img class="wp-image-1235075481 size-large" src="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF9817.jpg?w=1024" alt=". - Credit: Courtesy Third Man" width="1024" height="789" srcset="https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF9817.jpg 5398w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF9817.jpg?resize=150,116 150w, https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DSF9817.jpg?resize=300,231 300w" sizes="(min-width: 87.5rem) 1000px, (min-width: 78.75rem) 681px, (min-width: 48rem) 450px, (max-width: 48rem) 250px" />Courtesy Third Man

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.