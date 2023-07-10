Jack White Calls Out Mark Wahlberg, Guy Fieri and Others Who Socialized With Trump at UFC Event: ‘Disgusting’

Rock star Jack White called out Mark Wahlberg, Guy Fieri, Mel Gibson and Joe Rogan in an Instagram post after footage showed them interacting with Donald Trump during his appearance at a UFC fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s—t Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. -Jack White III.”

White’s words were accompanied with a swipe post that featured fives different images taken at the UFC event, each showing the celebrities he mentioned in his caption at different points during the night.

The second photo in his post showed Trump and Rogan in a conversation, and Guy Fieri and Trump were greeting one another in the third slide. The fourth appears to show Gibson in the UFC crowd saluting Trump, and in the last image, Wahlberg is seen chatting it up with Trump in front of the UFC cage. The first photo in White’s post is a collage of images of the actors, on-air personalities and Trump at the fight.

Trump attended the fight after a volunteer event for his Nevada primary. The celebs’ meetups with the twice-impeached and twice-indicted former president drew different responses online.

“Trump was spotted glad-handing and chatting with Joe Rogan, @GuyFieri, Mark Wahlberg, and noted antisemite Mel Gibson. Expected from @MelGibsonFilms but @marklwalberg? Come on Marky Mark, bad look man,” one Twitter user said.

“It’s a sad state of affairs when people choose to speak out about folks that voted for Trump or others with different views. It says more about you than it does for Guy Fieri, IMO,” another Twitter user said.

While many weren’t shocked by Gibson and Rogan, some were stunned by Fieri’s interaction and others pointed to Wahlberg’s history of hate crimes against people of color as a teenager.

“Thinking about Guy Fieri here,” a Twitter user wrote. “If I wasn’t comfortable being associated with someone like Donald Trump, I sure wouldn’t allow myself to be photographed or recorded being chummy with him, shaking his hand, whatever. Fieri must not mind it.”

Another Twitter user said: “Mark Wahlberg has always been a blatant racist and never really hidden that. He and his brother Danny and probably all of his family are racists. That he would support Trump is hardly surprisingly. Trump loves the poorly educated and Wahlberg definitely fits that description.”

Trump is still the leader in polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with DeSantis in second and Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence in third place.

