Jack White Auctions Off Once-Lauded Tesla Over Elon Musk’s Handling of Twitter

Rock star Jack White has put his Tesla up for auction.

The 2013 Tesla Model S has been listed on Everything But the House with the current highest bid of $28,500 out of 45 total bids. It is said to have a kelly green paint job, but no autopilot capabilities “because that s–t is crazy dangerous.”

“Thought to be the first model S in the state of Tennessee, this car long-served as White’s daily driver,” the description added. The sound system figured prominently in the mixing of the Raconteurs’ 2019 album “Help Us Stranger” as shown in the attached video as well as most other music White worked on during the roughly nine-year period in which he used the vehicle.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Before this latest move, the White Stripes front man criticized Musk’s allowance of hate speech on Twitter, now X, after he purchased the social media platform in October 2022.

When the decision was made to allow former president Donald Trump back on the platform, White posted to Instagram to express his disapproval.

“So you gave Trump his Twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon,” the post read. “That is officially an asshole move. Why don’t you be truthful?”

Before Musk took over Twitter as CEO, White praised Tesla for its environmentally conscious mission. He even put on a free concert for Tesla employees in 2018, two years after White claimed that Musk was “the Henry Ford of the 21st century.”

“I believe that what Tesla is doing is so important for the future of how we look at car design itself,” White said according to Rolling Stone. The added benefits of its help towards fixing climate change and taking the world away from the internal combustion engine are incredible.”

In addition to his car, the “White Stripes” member is selling a Sears silvertone amp head, a small gelato ice cream maker, a mechanical fortune-telling machine, an arcade claw game, an electric guitar and more.

The post Jack White Auctions Off Once-Lauded Tesla Over Elon Musk’s Handling of Twitter appeared first on TheWrap.