Jack and Soph Episode 1: Morgan Rielly is the first guest

The first episode of the Jack and Soph show is live! In it, Jackie Redmond and Sophia Jurksztowicz take on the hottest topics in sports from Vontae Davis’s sudden retirement to the ever-present issue of the Toronto Maple Leafs captaincy.

On their maiden voyage they were joined by Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly who discussed everything from his ‘Captain Morgan’ nickname to his greatest ever achievement on the golf course.

Although it was @jgardiner272's Bachelor Party, it was @mriles4 who stole the show on the green

