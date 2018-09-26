Jack and Soph Episode 1: Morgan Rielly is the first guest

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Canada Sports

The first episode of the Jack and Soph show is live! In it, Jackie Redmond and Sophia Jurksztowicz take on the hottest topics in sports from Vontae Davis’s sudden retirement to the ever-present issue of the Toronto Maple Leafs captaincy.

On their maiden voyage they were joined by Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly who discussed everything from his ‘Captain Morgan’ nickname to his greatest ever achievement on the golf course.


You can watch the entire show above or find the podcast on Itunes here or Acast here.

What to Read Next