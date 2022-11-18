Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to lead Trump investigations?

Kevin Johnson and John Fritze, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith to oversee the politically fraught investigations into former President Donald Trump. Smith is a career prosecutor and Garland vowed that he would carry out the job of looking into Trump in an "evenhanded and urgent manner."

Smith, who according to the Department of Justice, began his prosecutorial career in 1994 as an assistant district attorney in New York, has served since 2018 as the chief prosecutor for a special court in The Hague charged with adjudicating war crimes in Kosovo. He has resigned from that position to take on the new role.

It will be no easy task: Trump's announcement this week that he will run for president in 2024 has raised questions about how prosecutors will handle a difficult investigation that Trump has already dismissed as politically motivated. Trump repeatedly sought to undermine Robert Mueller, the last special counsel who investigated him.

Appointment: Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations

Trump: Why Trump's decision to run for president won't change his legal woes

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Here's what we know about special counsel Jack Smith.

Who is special counsel Jack Smith?

Smith has had a long career as a prosecutor.

In New York, Smith prosecuted matters ranging from gang murders of police officers to civil rights violations, according to the Department of Justice. From 2008 to 2010, he served with the International Criminal Court, where he supervised "sensitive investigations of foreign government officials and militia for war crimes," according to a Department of Justice biography.

In 2010, Smith returned to the Justice Department to serve as chief of the Public Integrity Section, where he led a team of more than 30 prosecutors who handled public corruption and election crimes cases across the United States, the Justice Department said. In 2015, he served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, later becoming the Acting United States Attorney.

What will special counsel Jack Smith investigate?

Smith will oversee a multi-pronged investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the transfer of highly classified government documents to his Florida estate after exiting the White House.

Garland said Smith would oversee the investigation into whether "any person or entity" interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 election. The department has been  investigating alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the summoning of the mob last year that led to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The second investigation involves the handling of classified documents and other records that were discovered during a search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

FILE - Jack Smith, then the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2010. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
FILE - Jack Smith, then the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2010. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

What is a special counsel?

Sometimes, in an effort to avoid the appearance of politics, the department will appoint a special counsel to oversee an investigation.

The Trump Justice Department, for instance, appointed Mueller, a former FBI director, in 2017 to lead an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential race.  Mueller's investigation found that Russia did interfere with the election but did not find evidence that Trump or members of his campaign conspired with Russia's efforts.

Under provisions of the special counsel statute, Garland would maintain some authority to oversee the investigation. But any decision to overrule the special counsel requires notification to the chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary committees.

What are they saying about special counsel Jack Smith?

Garland said Smith will be returning to the United States to take on the new role "immediately."

"Throughout his career Jack Smith has built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor, who leads teams with energy and focus to follow the facts, wherever they lead," Garland said. "Mr. Smith is the right choice to complete these matters in an even-handed and urgent manner."

Smith issued a statement on Friday vowing to move quickly.

"I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice," Smith said. "The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgement and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Jack Smith, special counsel overseeing Trump investigations?

Latest Stories

  • ‘Rust’ Police Report Details Chaos on Set Before Fatal Shooting

    The document on the Alec Baldwin incident was publicly released two weeks after it was finalized

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations

    Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations

  • Republicans win U.S. House majority

    STORY: U.S. Republicans were projected to win control of the House of Representatives on Wednesday after more than a week of vote counting.The result sets the country up for two years of divided government, as President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held control of the Senate.The Republicans needed 218 House seats for a majority which they achieved after a win in California.However, it's still unclear how big their majority will be, especially after the highly anticipated, so-called 'red wave' amounted to a ripple.With control of the House, the Republicans get to decide what legislation is considered and have a bigger role in setting spending policy.The party's current House leader, Kevin McCarthy, now has the challenge of holding his restive caucus together on critical votes.In celebratory comments, he said he would put America back on the right track:"I told you we'd be back. It just took a little while to make it back. Well, good evening. I'm proud to announce the era of one-party Democrat rule in Washington is over. Washington now has a check and balance. The American people have a say in their government, and this new Republican leadership team is ready to get to work to put America back on the right track."On Wednesday, President Joe Biden congratulated McCarthy and said he would work across the aisle to deliver results. "The American people want us to get things done for them," Biden said in a statement.The conservatives have Biden and his son in their sights, though.In retaliation for the impeachment efforts by Democrats against Trump,Republicans are gearing up to investigate Biden administration officials and the president's son Hunter's past business dealings with China and other countries.On the international front, they could seek to tamp down U.S. military and economic aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian forces.

  • Joe Biden has called his grandchildren 'my heart.' Here are 11 candid photos that show their close bond.

    In his 2020 victory speech, Joe Biden called his grandchildren "my heart." His oldest grandchild, Naomi, is getting married at the White House.

  • Get to Know All of President Joe Biden's Grandchildren

    Joe Biden has a grand total of 7 grandchildren. Get to know them all here.

  • Consumer Reports ranking for the most reliable cars of 2023 are in. Here are the winners.

    Consumer Reports released rankings for the most reliable vehicle types and brands. Hybrids came out on top, while EVs and trucks had low scores.

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 2-1 win over Wild

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists. Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Wild. Niederreiter scored the first goal at 11:20 of the opening period off passes from his two linemates, Johansen and Duchene. The assist was Duchene’s 7

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Argos head coach Dinwiddie not banking on McManis suiting up for Argos

    REGINA — Barring an act of God, Ryan Dinwiddie isn't planning on linebacker Wynton McManis playing in Sunday's Grey Cup game. McManis, who had a team-high 88 tackles this season, suffered a torn bicep in Toronto's 34-27 East Division final win last weekend over the Montreal Alouettes. The Argonauts take on the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL championship game at Mosaic Stadium. "We were holding out hope he could play Sunday (but) it's not looking that way," Dinwiddie

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Jaguars' D stands for disappointment as gaffes, losses mount

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense was supposed to be better than this. A unit filled with early-round picks and high-priced free agents was expected to be the strength of the team, a crutch of sorts while second-year pro Trevor Lawrence finds his way in a new offense and with several new receivers. Now, though, Jacksonville’s D might as well stand for disappointment. The Jaguars (3-7) are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, allowing 486 yards in a 27-17 los

  • Canada crushes Panama 112-71 in FIBA World Cup qualifying

    EDMONTON — The Panamanian national team came to Edmonton with no illusions of grandeur. The players knew they were likely going to be on the losing end of their FIBA World Cup qualifying match against Canada. They knew they were going to likely lose by a lot. But, even though they knew they were overmatched, they were still in awe over how clinical and how ruthless the Canadian team actually was. Canada remained the only undefeated team in Americas zone FIBA World Cup qualifying, beating Panama

  • Matt Murray's injury history: A timeline of moments that sidelined Maple Leafs goalie

    Finally set to make his return, Matt Murray, along with the entire Maple Leafs fanbase, is hoping this list won't have to be updated any time soon.

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Bombers quarterback Collaros captures second straight top player award

    REGINA — After a dominant season, Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dominated the CFL awards banquet. Collaros captured the CFL's most outstanding player award for a second straight year Thursday night. Bombers Stanley Bryant (lineman), receiver Dalton Schoen (rookie) and Mike O'Shea (coach of the year) were also honoured as the West Division took six-of-seven major individual trophies. And Collaros wasted no time crediting his teammates. "This is an amazing accolade," Collaros said. "

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic

  • Jets' Wilson showing resiliency, moxie with Pats up again

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets' second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England, with Bill Belichick's Patriots giving him fits all day. Wilson was angry at himself for his mistakes, and it showed in some of his short postgame answers. All eyes were on Wilson during the week leading up to the Jets' next game, with many fans and reporters critical of last year's No. 2 pic

  • O'Reilly, Kyrou help Blues beat Blackhawks 5-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Calle Rosen, Tyler Pitlick and Ivan Barbashev also scored as St. Louis closed out a perfect three-game trip. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves. The win streak for the Blues (7-8-0) comes in the wake of an ugly eight-game slide, when they were outscored 38-12. Andreas Athanasiou scored twice for Chicago, and Arvid