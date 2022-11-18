Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to lead Trump investigations?

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith to oversee the politically fraught investigations into former President Donald Trump. Smith is a career prosecutor and Garland vowed that he would carry out the job of looking into Trump in an "evenhanded and urgent manner."

Smith, who according to the Department of Justice, began his prosecutorial career in 1994 as an assistant district attorney in New York, has served since 2018 as the chief prosecutor for a special court in The Hague charged with adjudicating war crimes in Kosovo. He has resigned from that position to take on the new role.

It will be no easy task: Trump's announcement this week that he will run for president in 2024 has raised questions about how prosecutors will handle a difficult investigation that Trump has already dismissed as politically motivated. Trump repeatedly sought to undermine Robert Mueller, the last special counsel who investigated him.

Here's what we know about special counsel Jack Smith.

Who is special counsel Jack Smith?

Smith has had a long career as a prosecutor.

In New York, Smith prosecuted matters ranging from gang murders of police officers to civil rights violations, according to the Department of Justice. From 2008 to 2010, he served with the International Criminal Court, where he supervised "sensitive investigations of foreign government officials and militia for war crimes," according to a Department of Justice biography.

In 2010, Smith returned to the Justice Department to serve as chief of the Public Integrity Section, where he led a team of more than 30 prosecutors who handled public corruption and election crimes cases across the United States, the Justice Department said. In 2015, he served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, later becoming the Acting United States Attorney.

What will special counsel Jack Smith investigate?

Smith will oversee a multi-pronged investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the transfer of highly classified government documents to his Florida estate after exiting the White House.

Garland said Smith would oversee the investigation into whether "any person or entity" interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 election. The department has been investigating alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the summoning of the mob last year that led to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The second investigation involves the handling of classified documents and other records that were discovered during a search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

FILE - Jack Smith, then the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2010. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

What is a special counsel?

Sometimes, in an effort to avoid the appearance of politics, the department will appoint a special counsel to oversee an investigation.

The Trump Justice Department, for instance, appointed Mueller, a former FBI director, in 2017 to lead an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential race. Mueller's investigation found that Russia did interfere with the election but did not find evidence that Trump or members of his campaign conspired with Russia's efforts.

Under provisions of the special counsel statute, Garland would maintain some authority to oversee the investigation. But any decision to overrule the special counsel requires notification to the chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary committees.

What are they saying about special counsel Jack Smith?

Garland said Smith will be returning to the United States to take on the new role "immediately."

"Throughout his career Jack Smith has built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor, who leads teams with energy and focus to follow the facts, wherever they lead," Garland said. "Mr. Smith is the right choice to complete these matters in an even-handed and urgent manner."

Smith issued a statement on Friday vowing to move quickly.

"I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice," Smith said. "The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgement and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate."

