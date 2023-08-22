Jack Smith Reveals Trump Employee Flipped After Ditching MAGA Lawyer

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

A former maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago who is now being eyed as a key witness in one of Donald Trump’s criminal cases retracted what he said was false testimony after switching lawyers, special counsel Jack Smith said in a Tuesday filing.

The unidentified staffer, named only as “Trump Employee 4” in the filing, was previously represented by Stanley Woodward, the attorney also defending Walt Nauta, the former president’s so-called “Diet Coke valet” turned alleged co-conspirator.

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon.

