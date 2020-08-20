Jack Schlossberg Is the Spitting Image of Uncle JFK Jr.

From House Beautiful

Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, spoke at the Democratic National Convention with his mother, Caroline Kennedy.

The mother-son duo endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden and recalled JFK's own nomination for president 60 years ago.

Viewers quickly reacted to Schlossberg on Twitter, noting his resemblance to his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.

The unlikely star of the Democratic National Convention? Jack Schlossberg, President John F. Kennedy's only grandson. The 27-year-old and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, appeared at the virtual event via remote video to support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and recall President Kennedy's own accepting of the nomination six decades ago.

"It was a call for the young at heart, regardless of age or party," Schlossberg said of JFK's acceptance speech. "Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather's speech—courage, unity, and patriotism—are as important today as they were in 1960. And once again, we need a leader who believes America's best days are yet to come. We need Joe Biden."

John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg echoed his grandfather’s famous words during the #DemConvention, saying the US needs "a president who asks what he can do for our country, and what together we can do to build a better world." pic.twitter.com/kIGJxLoiWY — CNN (@CNN) August 19, 2020

He also invoked his grandfather's "Ask not what your country can do for you" quote. "In this election, our future is on the ballot," Schlossberg added. "For my generation, it will define the rest of our lives. We need to tackle climate change. We need to end systemic racial injustice. We need to make health care available for everybody. And we need to rebuild an economy that helps working families. We can do this. We can reach new frontiers only with a president who asks what he can do with our country."

Viewers on Twitter, unsurprisingly, found a new political crush in Schlossberg and even pointed out his striking resemblance to his uncle, the late John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in 1999. Though their physical likeness isn't exactly breaking news, there are similarities in their careers as well.

Rather than head to Washington like his other family members, Kennedy, nicknamed John-John, became a lawyer, journalist, and publisher. He didn't stray far from politics though, as he started the political magazine George. Schlossberg, a Yale and Harvard graduate, followed his uncle's foray into media, writing for publications including The Washington Post and TIME, according to Esquire. He did, however, spend time in the Capitol as a former senate page and intern to John Kerry.

Overlapping careers aside, Twitter still focused on how much Schlossberg looks like his late uncle. Read some of the best reactions below.





Jack Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy’s son — the late JFK JR, her brother. pic.twitter.com/1HVSiQnO9K — silverprincess💛 (@marsha_vivinate) August 19, 2020

Damn, Caroline Kennedy’s son looks a lot like JFK Jr. — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) August 19, 2020

I just gasped. Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg’s son looks remarkably like her late brother/his late uncle JFK, Jr. Wow. #DemConvention — InfoSecSherpa (@InfoSecSherpa) August 19, 2020

Wow Caroline Kennedy's son looks so much like her brother. #DemConvention — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) August 19, 2020

If you are a Gen Xer who loved JFK Jr., Jack Schlossberg was not a surprise to you tonight.



We knew. pic.twitter.com/k7KTfnqfoB



— Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) August 19, 2020

Jack Schlossberg has the same look of a divine italian count that his Uncle John had. — Donna (@daffi515) August 19, 2020





Why didn’t anyone tell me that Caroline Kennedy’s son looks just like a JFK. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/mXNpeTJ4OQ — 💛KeiSha RaNSomE💛🐝 (@KeishaRansome22) August 19, 2020

I’m sorry Jack Schlossberg is his uncle’s clone and holy shit. pic.twitter.com/qKoUPp0DHZ — Alison Frenz (@AlisonFrenz) August 19, 2020

For those asking for more, yes, he is on Instagram.

