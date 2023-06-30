Jack Ryan star Michael Peña explains most difficult scene in season 4

Orlando Ramirez - Getty Images

Michael Peña has opened up to Digital Spy about the most difficult scene to film in Jack Ryan season 4.

The Marvel actor has joined the cast of the spy thriller series as Domingo 'Ding' Chavez — a crucial character from author Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan books and the extended Rainbow Six universe.

Ding, an army veteran-turned-CIA operative, gets right into the intense action scenes the show is known for, including one scene where Peña had to jump out of a building.

"I remember jumping off of like, it seemed like now that I remember it, I'm like, I'll exaggerate the crap out of it," he joked. "But it seemed like it was 18 stories out of a building. But I'm gonna see it and it's probably like, I probably just jumped five feet, like, into a little puddle. Because I can't swim.

"It made me feel almost like when you start off as an actor, you have a resumé, and you're like, what can you do? Fencing? I've seen it on the Olympics. I can fence. I can play baseball. I've never played baseball before in my life. Um, yeah, I think I could do that."

Peña also suggested that fans may be able to spot the exact moment if they pay close attention to the upcoming episodes.

"It was one of those where I didn't tell anybody when I was like, 'No, I can't really swim dude'," he recalled. "I just kind of kept that to myself, until the last day, and then they gave me a wetsuit drysuit and the whole thing, maybe some little floaties? If you look very carefully, carefully, carefully, I could barely walk."

The actor also recently opened up about why it was "nerve-racking" to take on a character that is so important to fans of the Tom Clancy universe.

Jack Ryan seasons 1-4 are now streaming now exclusively on Prime Video.

