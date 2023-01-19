Jack Ryan Knocks Wednesday Addams From Top of Nielsen Streaming Chart — Peacock's Best Man Debuts at No. 5

In a bit of a flex by Prime Video, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with the release of Season 3 claimed No. 1 on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals.

For the week of Dec. 19, Jack Ryan amassed 1.834 billion minutes viewed across 24 total episodes, ending Wednesday‘s (1.80 billion minutes/eight episodes) four-week run in the top spot.

More from TVLine

Nielsen notes that Jack Ryan’s audience “skewed a bit older with almost two-thirds aged 50+, and 56 percent male.”

Netflix’s The Recruit held steady at No. 3 with 1.7 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes, followed by Netflix’s Emily in Paris (1.4 billion minutes/30 total episodes) and Peacock’s first-ever charter, The Best Man: The Final Chapters (debuting at No. 5 with 762 million minutes viewed across eight episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Dec. 19 were Netflix’s Harry & Meghan (down four spots with 699 million minutes/six episodes), I Am a Killer (597 million minutes/32 episodes), Sonic Prime (490 million minutes/eight episodes) and Alice in Borderland (488 million minutes/11 episodes), and Disney+’s The Santa Clauses (487 million minutes/six episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 were Firefly Lane, Too Hot to Handle, Don’t Pick Up the Phone, The Crown and Kindred.

Want scoop/spoilers on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Launch Gallery: What's New on Netflix in January — Plus: Amazon, Disney+ and Others

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.