Jack Rodwell signs for Sheffield United until end of season





Jack Rodwell has signed for Sheffield United.





Sheffield United have signed former Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell until the end of the season.

Rodwell, capped three times by England in the early part of his career, has been training with the club in recent weeks

The 28-year-old said he was”buzzing” to get started in a video posted to Sheffield United’s Twitter feed.

Blades boss Chris Wilder, meanwhile, told the club’s website that Rodwell will offer "versatility and experience in a number of key positions” while adding “further depth to the group" at an important time of the season.

Rodwell spent last season at Blackburn after being released by Sunderland and will be available for the FA Cup fixture against AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane this weekend.

Speaking to reporters later on Friday, Wilder also touched on how Rodwell came across in an infamous Netflix documentary while at Sunderland.

Rodwell caused controversy after choosing to remain at the Stadium of Light as the club, who desperately wanted him off the wage bill, battled relegation.

“There’s two parts to that story. There is a lot of nonsense that has been talked about Jack,” Wilder said.

“Maybe the spotlight shouldn’t be shone on Jack, maybe it should be shone on a CEO at the time.

“I’m not a lover of fly-on-the wall documentaries, they’re always looking for a villain.

“From my point of view that’s history. All the boxes that I needed to tick, and Jack needed to tick, he has done.

“I’ve sat down with him for quite a long time and spoke about his career going forward, it aligns with the club’s goals.

“He plays a number of positions and hopefully we can get him going.”

Jack Rodwell in action for Sunderland (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Wilder, who watched his side lose 2-0 at runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday, has said he will make 11 changes this weekend after a hectic Christmas schedule.

“The boys that have started most of the games this season, I’ve given them a few days off to clear their heads and get right,” Wilder said.

“[But] I expect us to get a result, I expect people to put in individual performances to stake a claim for their respective position.

