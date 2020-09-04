‘Jack Reacher’: Alan Ritchson Cast As Title Character In Amazon TV Series

Amazon Studios, Skydance TV and Paramount TV Studios have found their Jack Reacher. Alan Ritchson (Titans) has been tapped for the title role in Jack Reacher, the streamer’s drama series based on the character from Lee Child’s international bestselling series of books.

The first season of the series, written, exec produced and showrun by Nick Santora, is based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, which is set in Georgia.

As conceived by Child, the imposing, 6’5″-tall, 210–250 pound character of Jack Reacher (Ritchson) is a US Army veteran investigating suspicious activities that frequently put him in danger. The role was played by Tom Cruise in the 2012 Jack Reacher feature and the 2016 sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Child’s Jack Reacher is a billion-dollar brand published in 49 languages and 101 territories. With more than 100 million books sold, the series has commanded over a billion dollars in global sales.

In addition to Santora, who is under an overall deal at Skydance TV, the series will be executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie, with David Ellison and Dana Goldberg executive producing for Skydance. Marcy Ross also serves as an executive producer. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance Television, which produces with Amazon Studios a Paramount TV Studios.

Ritchson, who at 6’4” and 235 pounds fits the physical description of Jack Reacher, is known for his role as Thad Castle on Spike TV’s cult series Blue Mountain State. He currently co-stars as Hawk/Hank Hall on DC Universe’s Titans. Ritchson will headline Jack Reacher while also continuing on the comic book-based series, I hear. His TV series credits also include major roles on Blood Drive and Smallville, on which he played Aquaman.

In features, Ritchson played Gloss in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Raphael in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and its sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Adam in Lazer Team. Ritchson is repped by Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment and attorney Dan Fox of Hansen Jacobson Teller.

At Amazon, Skydance Television and Paramount TV Studios also have popular action drama series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which is headed to a third season. It also is based on a blockbuster book series that has spawned a tentpole movie franchise.

