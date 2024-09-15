Jack pictured training with Turkish second-tier side - gossip

[BBC]

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack has been pictured in training by Turkish second-tier club Erokspor, but the 32-year-old who is a free agent after being released by Rangers has not yet been announced as a signing before Sunday's match against Igdir. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Ianis Hagi is adamant that he will be given another chance to play for Rangers despite the 25-year-old Romania midfielder being frozen out because one more appearance will trigger a wage rise. (Play Spor via Sunday Mail)

Portuguese winger Jota has no regrets about his £25m transfer from Celtic to Al-Ittihad despite barely featuring for the Saudi Arabian side before the 25-year-old's £8m move to Rennes at the end of the summer transfer window. (Sunday Mail)

John Bennett, who has pumped around £23m into Rangers, will remain a supportive shareholder and significant investor despite stepping down as chairman due to health reasons, with recent criticism he faced having had a negative impact on his close family and personal life. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers will earn between £1m and £2m extra per home game now that they have returned to Ibrox following the temporary use of Hampden during stand renovations, according to former Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness. (Football Insider)

A Rangers supporter liaison officer statement has claimed Dundee United refused to allow a full stand tifo by visiting fans at Tannadice for Sunday's Scottish Premiership match. (The Herald On Sunday)

Former Rangers winger Vladimir Weiss believes his current side, Slovan Bratislava, can cause a huge Champions League upset by beating Celtic in their Champions League opener in Glasgow on Wednesday. (Sunday Mail)