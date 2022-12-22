Jack Osbourne's Daughter Maple Is All Smiles During Her First Visit with Santa — See the Photo!

jack osbourne

Jack Osbourne's baby girl is already loving her first holiday season!

On Wednesday, the Fright Club star, 37, shared an adorable photo on Instagram of his 5-month-old daughter Maple Artemis meeting Santa Claus for the first time and posing with a big smile while sitting on his lap.

In the sweet snap, baby Maple wears a red and black plaid dress and a matching headband as she and Santa sit on a large red chair in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

"🍁 meet 🎅," wrote Osbourne, who shares Maple with fiancée Aree Gearhart.

Maple's grandma Sharon Osbourne also reposted the adorable snap on her Instagram Story, writing, "🍁 first Christmas."

Along with Maple, Jack is also dad to daughters Minnie Theodora, 4, Andy Rose, 7, and Pearl Clementine, 10, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack and Gearhart welcomed Maple, their first baby together, in July.

"I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!" Jack captioned a photo on Instagram of the baby in a little knitted cub onesie with ears. "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️"

Alongside a photo of baby Maple in an orange, crepe onesie, Gearhart wrote, "My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07 pm. new level of love unlocked."

Proud grandma Sharon also announced the arrival of her fourth grandchild in an Instagram post, sharing the same photo Jack did.

"📣 Maple Artemis Osbourne Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs," she captioned the shot. "Ozzy and I are over the 🌙 @seecreature & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt 👧 👧👧👧"