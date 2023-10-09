Jack Osbourne Free-Falls Into Icy New Zealand Water in ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ (Exclusive Video)

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” is far from done with throwing wild obstacles at its celebrity recruits, including TV personality Jack Osbourne.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap from Monday’s Season 2 episode, Osbourne is challenged to attempt a backwards dive into the icy New Zealand water in the dead of night. As the last recruit to complete the task, Osbourne notes his determination as the show’s directing staff apply significant pressure on his performance.

“I’m really good in water; I’m used to being in cold water, surfing in California in the winter — it doesn’t bother me,” Osbourne said. “I’ve done enough things like this that I know it’s not about being the best athlete, it’s about how well you perform being uncomfortable.”

To get to the platform, Osbourne runs in the cold water and climbs up a steep ladder to get in position. Once he gets into position for his free fall, the directing staff tells him to keep his body locked.

“I think Jack’s gonna nail it,” fellow recruit and “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval said in the clip to their other cast members.

After taking one final inhale in, Osbourne falls backwards in a seemingly hurtful manner, prompting the directing staff to cringe as he sees Osbourne hit the water.

During the Fox reality show’s first season, recruits were challenged with a similar task as they attempted a backward fall from a hovering helicopter into the ocean — a challenge that tripped up “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star Kate Gosselin and resulted in a concerning injury.

Osbourne is among the recruits who might have felt they have “something to prove” to themselves or to others by joining the brutal social experiment, according to EP Sophie Leonard, who pointed Osbourne’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2012.

“There’s no better way to find out who you really are than when you’re in an extreme environment — your mask of who you project to the world is taken away — there’s no agents, there’s no hair and makeup — there’s no green room where you can step out of it,” Leonard told TheWrap. “This really is an immersive experience.”

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” premieres Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

