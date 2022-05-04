Jack Ohman: Ship of fools ...

Jack Ohman

On Tuesday, a court in Fiji ruled that the U.S. could seize a Russian-owned superyacht. The U.S. and its allies continue to press Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

