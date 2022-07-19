Jack Ohman: Presidential Protection Detail ...
The U.S. National Archives has asked the Secret Service to conduct an internal investigation into text messages that were erased the day before and the day of the Capitol attack.
More from The Bee’s Opinion Team:
See the latest editorial cartoons from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Jack Ohman.
Read opinions from The Bee’s Editorial Board. (And meet the Editorial Board here.)
Follow The Bee’s Editorial Board @sacbeeeditboard on Twitter and @sacbeeeditboard on Facebook.
And take a look at editorial cartoons from Kevin Siers, our friend and an award-winning cartoonist at our sister paper, The Charlotte Observer.