Jack Nicklaus Says He's 'Done' with Masters Par 3 Contest: 'I Just Can't Play Anymore'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Garner
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Nicklaus
    Jack Nicklaus
    American golfer
Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus

Jamie Squire/Getty Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus will strictly be a spectator at this year's Masters Par 3 contest.

The six-time Masters champion, 82, said he's "done" with the kick-off event, telling Golfweek he "just can't play anymore," but still enjoys watching the beloved tradition.

"In many ways it is the start of the golfing season," he said on Thursday. "It certainly is the start of the major championship season. Even though I don't play anymore, it's fun to be there. It's fun to go to the Masters dinner. I'm done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can't play anymore."

RELATED: John Daly Thinks Tiger Woods Will Beat Jack Nicklaus' Win Record to Become 'Greatest of All Time'

"And then there is the honor of hitting the opening tee shot alongside Gary Player. Now, with the addition of our good friend, Tom Watson, that will be nice. I enjoy seeing everybody. It's like a reunion," Nicklaus added.

Nicklaus has enjoyed watching a new generation take on the Masters, previously celebrating his grandson Gary "GT" Nicklaus Jr.'s hole-in-one at the Par 3 in 2018, when he was just 15 years old.

jack-nicklaus-3.jpg
jack-nicklaus-3.jpg

Jamie Squire/Getty

"What I did doesn't make any difference to me. Watching your grandson do something, it's really special," he told ESPN at the time, adding: "I got a few tears."

The proud grandfather, who said he predicted the miraculous shot, later sang his grandson's praises on Twitter.

"With all due respect to the Masters, allow me to put my six green jackets in the closet for a moment and say that I don't know if I have had a more special day on a golf course," he wrote. "To have your grandson make his first hole in one on this stage … WOW! #Family #Memoryofalifetime."

RELATED VIDEO: Jack Nicklaus Cries After Teen Grandson Sinks Hole-in-One in Golf Contest Ahead of Masters

Nicklaus added: "Where, Tom Rinaldi, does this moment rank for me among @TheMasters memories? No. 1. What does it mean? Everything. And certainly enough to make this old man cry. What a day!"

The Par 3 contest makes its return to the Masters next Wednesday for the first time since 2019, before the official tournament kicks off Thursday morning at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hideki Matsuyama relishing Masters defence but admits to dinner speech nerves

    The prospect of making a speech at the traditional Champions Dinner is weighing heavily on the Japanese star’s mind.

  • Tiger Woods Could Make a Triumphant Return to the Masters

    After revealing that he would never play "full time, ever again," after a car accident in Los...

  • Selling Sunset's Amanza responds to rumours she's dating Zac Efron

    A very glam pairing

  • The equestrians saving Ukraine's abandoned horses

    STORY: The initiative was started by the head of the federation, Mykhailo Parkhomchuk.Parkhomchuk, who is based in Belgium, drove back to his Ukrainian homeland on day two of the war. By day four, he had already organised a network of dozens of volunteers and founded a charity to save Ukraine’s abandoned horses.“In some region(s), it’s very dangerous, and horses evacuate first to somewhere in safe place," he saidOnce the animals are taken to a safe haven in western Lviv region, Parkhomchuk and his colleagues help some of the “refugee” horses find new homes in Ukraine and countries across Europe with their owners. Currently there are 40 of the rescued horses staying at a makeshift stable maintained by Parkhomchuk’s group. They receive daily requests from owners via social media to help rescue their abandoned horses.Coordinator of the Ukrainian Equestrian Charity Foundation, Taisia Stadnichenko said the charity aimed to rescue all horses irrespective of their differing value.“We don’t make any difference, if it is an expensive horse, or cheap horse, or big or old, or young horse, we are trying to help all the horses and evacuate all the horses,” Stadnichenko, while petting “Karpilon,” who was rescued by their volunteers near Kyiv.

  • Rihanna says this is her 'go-to' pregnancy beauty must-have — and it's on sale

    Shoppers say that this celeb-approved body butter keeps "skin so soft all day."

  • Final Four coaches feel transfer portal is "out of control"

    Jeff Walz has had a lot of success getting players to transfer to Louisville over the last few years, including three starters on his Final Four team this season. “I always like to say, ‘The grass is greener on the other side because it’s fertilized with a bunch of bull,’” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. Staley likened the portal to Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.

  • Fred rescues point as Manchester United struggle against lively Leicester

    Kelechi Iheanacho had put the Foxes in front at Old Trafford, with James Maddison’s goal ruled out for VAR

  • Where Dawn Staley’s salary ranks among Final Four head coaches

    Staley is rather young as far as high-profile head coaches go, but her salary is among the highest in women’s college basketball.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Russians litter streets with landmines, says Zelensky

    Good morning. A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will make another attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast.

  • James Ward-Prowse free-kick magic earns Southampton a point at Leeds

    Jack Harrison had given Leeds a first-half lead at Elland Road.

  • Report: Family of teen killed on Orlando amusement park ride has no ties to woman allegedly posing as cousin

    Tyre Sampson died after falling from his seat on a Florida theme park amusement ride

  • Celebrity photographer Patrick Demarchelier has died at the age of 78

    Patrick Demarchelier was known for his photographs of Madonna, Kate Moss, and Beyoncé, and was Princess Diana's official portraitist.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a