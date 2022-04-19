Jack Nicholson's The Shining Ax Is Up for Auction

Jen Juneau
·2 min read
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Hawk Films/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885079c) Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall The Shining - 1980 Director: Stanley Kubrick Warner Bros/Hawk Films BRITAIN Scene Still Stephen King Horror Shining
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Hawk Films/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885079c) Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall The Shining - 1980 Director: Stanley Kubrick Warner Bros/Hawk Films BRITAIN Scene Still Stephen King Horror Shining

Warner Bros/Hawk Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

Horror fans with $60,000 or more to spare could soon have their hands on an iconic piece of cinematic history.

The ax that Jack Nicholson wielded as Jack Torrance in the 1980 psychological horror film The Shining is up for auction, expected to fetch between $60,000 and $90,000 according to the official listing.

Nicholson, 84, famously used the axe the smash through a bathroom door in The Shining before delivering the movie's arguably most recognizable line — "Here's Johnny!" — to his character's terrified wife (played by Shelley Duvall).

The winning bidder will receive both the prop itself (complete with wear and tear) and a shadow box that houses the ax and several photos from the film. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The film is based on Stephen King's 1977 novel of the same name and directed by Stanley Kubrick.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the bid is at $55,000, though the auction is set to go for 10 more days, ending on April 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jack Nicholson&#39;s The Shining Ax Is Up for Auction
Jack Nicholson's The Shining Ax Is Up for Auction

gottahaverockandroll.com

RELATED: Wizard of Oz's Tin Man Oil Can Up for Auction for the First Time, Bidding Starts at $50,000

The Shining focuses on young Danny (Danny Lloyd) and his parents Jack and Wendy Torrance (Duvall, 72), as Jack is hired as the off-season caretaker of a hotel that is haunted by ghosts. The movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, and is regarded as one of the most influential horror films of all time.

In a wide-ranging profile with The Hollywood Reporter published in February 2021, Duvall said she hadn't seen The Shining "in a long time" but sat down to watch the film's memorable baseball-bat scene — in which Wendy recoils in horror over her predatory husband.

Asked why her character was crying in the scene, the actress recalled that the filming process had been particularly intense.

"We filmed that for about three weeks," Duvall said. "Every day. It was very hard. Jack was so good — so damn scary. I can only imagine how many women go through this kind of thing."

RELATED VIDEO: This is How You Can Own a Piece of the Hunger Games Franchise

The Shining has inspired many a parody and nod since its premiere over 40 years ago, including a 2020 Super Bowl commercial for Mountain Dew, starring Bryan Cranston.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Ilya Sorokin ruins Carey Price’s return as Islanders down Canadiens 3-0

    MONTREAL — Carey Price made his long-awaited return to the Montreal Canadiens but Ilya Sorokin and the New York Islanders had the last laugh. Sorokin made 44 saves to record the shutout while Zach Parise, Noah Dobson and Brock Nelson scored and the Islanders (35-30-9) grabbed a 3-0 win over the Canadiens (20-44-11). The Bell Centre crowd acclaimed Price in his return between the pipes from the second he jumped on the ice for warmups all the way to the final buzzer. Price gave up two goals on 19

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes could hold key to slowing down 76ers

    Scottie Barnes had one heck of a freshman season, and he can continue to build his reputation with a strong showing against James Harden and Joel Embiid in the playoffs.

  • Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Boston. The Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikha

  • Lionel Messi philanthropy

    Here’s how Lionel Messi gives back.