Jack Nicholson's Purple Joker Suit From Tim Burton's 'Batman' Is up for Auction

Jack Nicholson's famed Joker suit from Tim Burton's Batman is up for grabs over at Heritage Auctions.

Joining Heritage’s Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction, the screen-worn piece includes the "purple wool, orange and turquoise pinstriped suit, double-breasted, peaked lapel, jacket with 2-hip welt pockets and one left chest pocket, purple buttons at cuffs and front closure, lined in purple satin, matching button-front vest with 4-front pockets, self-cinching belts at the sides and button front closure, and lined in ivory striped satin and backed with purple pattern sating, matching pair of pleated trousers with cuffed legs, zipper and hook and eye front closure, hot orange satin, long sleeved, buttonless, over-sized cuff shirt with flared short collar and button front closure and a green and purple, diagonal striped Christian Dior brand neck tie." It also includes a "pair of Robot brand, UK made purple leather and suede size 10-1/2 lace up ankle boots" plus a "Dobbs brand purple felt hat with black grosgrain hatband."

According to Heritage Auctions, costume designer Bob Ringwood worked on this costume with Nicholson himself and "achieves the bold lines and color of a classic cartoon gangster, without ever descending into campiness," allowing the actor to become funny and scary at the same time. Green liquid stains ca be found on the collar and shoulders of the orange shirt from production along with white makeup residue on the hat, but is deemed to be in Very Good to Fine condition.

Check out the costume on Heritage Auctions' website.

In related news, George Clooney's "Bat-nipple" suit is also hitting the auction block.