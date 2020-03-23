Jack Ma Foundation in cooperation with Manny Pacquiao Foundation Helps Combat COVID-19 In The Philippines

The Jack Ma Foundation, in partnership with the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, will be providing 500,000 protective masks and 50,000 test kits to combat COVID-19 in the Philippines.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Jack Ma has always been known for his philanthropic efforts and once again has stepped up to the plate to help those in need. The Philippines is not the only country he has sent these items to. He has also helped facilitate the delivery of these necessities to affected areas in Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran, and Spain. Not to mention, the United States, which received 500,000 test kits and 1,000,000 protective masks.

Ma says, "This crisis presents a huge challenge to all humankind in a globalized world. The pandemic we face today can no longer be solved by one individual country. Rather, we need to combat the virus working hand-in-hand. United we stand, divided we fall."

Due to the worldwide pandemic situation, procurement of personal protective equipment has been very challenging. The Manny Pacquiao Foundation is prepared to receive the masks and kits as soon as they arrive in the Philippines where they will then distribute them, ensuring they get to where they are needed most.

Manny Pacquiao, president of the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, released a statement saying, "Thank you Jack Ma and the Jack Ma Foundation for your amazing generosity! Once again you have stepped up in a time of need and displayed a heart to help others. Your donation of 500,000 protective masks and 50,000 test kits will go a long way in our battle against COVID-19. On behalf of the Filipino people, we sincerely appreciate this act of kindness."

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation has already donated 700,000 protective masks to the Philippine National Police, Arm Forces of the Philippines, Department of Health, Metro Manila Development Authority, Department of Social Welfare and Development and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

Although Manny Pacquiao is known mostly for his eight division world title, he is also the People's Champion outside the ring. Always doing what he can to fight for the less fortunate.

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation is also heavily involved in helping those who are struggling through the building of homes for homeless families, providing disaster relief and supplies, and the rebuilding of schools, like the Agani Elementary School. For more information, or to get involved, visit pacquiaofoundation.com.

