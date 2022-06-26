Jack Leach has been transformed by England's new regime

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Wigmore
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Leach
    English cricketer (born 1991)
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)
  • Brendon McCullum
    New Zealand cricketer
  • Moeen Ali
    Moeen Ali
    England cricketer (born 1987)
England's Jack Leach celebrates after taking five wickets during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. - AP
England's Jack Leach celebrates after taking five wickets during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. - AP

In the caricature of England under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, Jack Leach is not an obvious fit. McCullum has talked of “sexy cricket”; no skill in cricket is more mundane than orthodox finger spin. And so, for a side committed to unadulterated attack, Matt Parkinson’s leg-spin, or returns for Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, which McCullum has floated, would all seem to have greater allure.

Yet no England cricketer - not even Jonny Bairstow, who had already hit two centuries in 2022 before the new regime arrived - has been more transformed than Leach so far this summer. The shift was visible simply from England’s team sheet at Lord’s: for the first time since 2019, Leach was picked at home.

It was in keeping with Leach’s luck that he didn’t even manage an hour until being ruled out with concussion. But since his first bowl under Stokes at Trent Bridge, a second shift in the use of Leach has become apparent: not just picking him at home, but empowering him.

On the first morning at Headingley, Leach was brought on in the 13th over, and snared Will Young with his first ball. In the second innings, Leach became the first English Test spinner to open the bowling for 13 years at home so that he could attack Young again. If the gambit didn’t quite work, it attested to Stokes’s endorsement of Leach as a bowler who could help win England Test matches in all climes.

Vindication, for player and captain alike, arrived just after half past three on the fourth day at Headingley. At the end of New Zealand’s second innings, a queue of England cricketers formed near the boundary rope. They were all waiting to embrace Leach, who had just completed his second five wicket-haul of the match. He is just the fifth England spinner in the past 60 years, after Phil Tufnell, Monty Panesar, Graeme Swann and Moeen Ali, to take ten wickets in a home Test.

Jack Leach of England leads his side off after taking 5 wickets during Day Four of the Third LV= Insurance Test Match at Headingley on June 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. - GETTY IMAGES
Jack Leach of England leads his side off after taking 5 wickets during Day Four of the Third LV= Insurance Test Match at Headingley on June 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. - GETTY IMAGES

Even more satisfying for Leach, he had got there by improving upon three of the weakest areas of his Test record. Outside Asia, he had only taken two wickets per Test. When England have bowled first, Leach had only taken seven Test wickets at 80.6 apiece in the first innings; in the first innings at Leeds, he took 5-100. Leach also arrived at Headingley averaging 52.3 against left-handers; he left it having dismissed five left-handers.

On one level this transformation reflected the natural vicissitudes in fortune. Leach has seldom been a lucky cricketer; the freakish dismissal of Henry Nicholls in the first innings, and feasting on the tail were long overdue.

Stokes’s approach as captain has been to focus on what players can do, not lament what they cannot. In both innings, he swiftly moved to deploy Leach to left-hander Nicholls. On one level this was curious, given Leach’s aversion to left-handers. But Nicholls has a poor record against left-arm spin, and Stokes backed Leach to make it worse.

Leach has also been aided by deft fields. On the fourth day, mid on and off were brought up to encourage Michael Bracewell to hit over the top; he duly launched a six over long on. Leach then asked Stokes if he wanted mid on, but the skipper brushed aside the idea. Bracewell, denied the oxygen of being able to clip the ball away for a risk free single, was caught at the square leg boundary two balls later.

Ben Stokes and Jack Leach. - GETTY IMAGES
Ben Stokes and Jack Leach. - GETTY IMAGES

Allowed to settle into a rhythm, Leach has bowled better. Compared to at Trent Bridge, Leach has found more turn, more drift and bowled fuller at Headingley. Only twice in his previous 24 Tests had Leach found a good line, on or around the batsman’s off stump, so frequently. He also used his subtle variations, dismissing Tim Southee with an arm ball.

Perhaps most encouraging is how Leach has tweaked his method to become more dangerous against left-handers. As he explained after play, Leach this summer is releasing the ball from wider of the crease to southpaws, creating a more dangerous angle when confronted with flatter pitches than those he grew up on in Taunton. He is also now able to bowl with extra speed - he is about three miles per hour quicker than when he debuted in Test cricket - without sacrificing his turn.

“I just feel like I’m in a place where I can bowl that bit quicker but still with shape on the ball, whereas before it might have been quite flat, not much on it, with that pace,” he explained after play. “I feel like I’m getting more energy, more drop, maybe more bounce, and those things are helping to left-handers.”

Until this summer, Leach’s first-class average against left-handers was 38.2 apiece; this season, he has taken 14 first-class wickets at 12.2 apiece. It remains a small sample size, but if Leach’s gains against left-handers are durable, England will have a far more rounded spin bowler.

Already, Leach has gone a long way to winning England the Headingley Test. Michael Bracewell’s match haul of 2-134, from just 18 overs, sits pitifully alongside Leach’s 10-166 from 70.5.

As the “1* (not out)” t-shirts in evidence in Leeds attest, Headingley will always be the scene of Leach scoring the most famous one not out in Ashes history. Now, this storied ground could soon be the scene of bowling England to a home Test victory.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the