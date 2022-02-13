Jack Jeffery: Rugby player dies after being tackled scoring try

Barney Davis
·2 min read
(Evesham Rugby Club)
Tributes have been paid to a “kind-hearted” rugby player who died being injured in a tackle as he scored a try for his team.

Jack Jeffery, 27, from east London, was taken to hospital after being injured in the seniors’ league game for Evesham Rugby Club against Berkswell and Balsall on Saturday.

His father Glenn announced his tragic death on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that I need to let you know we lost our beloved son Jack yesterday.

“Jack passed away doing the thing that he loved the most, playing rugby.

“Jack was the most kind-hearted, generous and beautiful son who enriched the lives of everyone who was lucky to know and have met him.

“He will be so missed by his family and friends. RIP our beautiful boy.”

Thanking well-wishers, he added: “He was a very special soul and we are so proud to say he was our son.”

(Facebook)
He was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he tragically passed away.

David Summerfield, Chair Evesham Rugby, said that Jack was “too good for the All Blacks”.

Paying tribute he added:“Jack was adding another try to his phenomenal record and during the act and subsequent challenge of scoring he was injured.

“A more committed, loyal ‘Clubman’ is hard to find. He would often return from London for training and was always at the heart of club activities.

“He served his club, his teammates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash was.

“As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and goodwill from the rugby community. Jack was calm, respected and highly thought of.

“Our club and community have lost such a bright light.”

Nigel Huddlestone, minister for tourism and sport, said: “I am very sorry to hear about the tragic death of Jack Jeffery who was injured while playing for Evesham Rugby Club yesterday.

“My deepest sympathies go to his family, friends and teammates.The outpouring of messages online and received by the club shows how incredibly popular he was.”

